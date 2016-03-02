Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2500 Assigned Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 18 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Chandak Brothers non-FB limits IND A4 84 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 80 Assigned Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4(suspen20 Migrated from IND A4 Kst Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 50 Suspended National Bank For Agriculture ST coopr rural credit IND A1+ 500000 Affirmed And Rural Development Fd National Bank For Agriculture ST regi rural Bk cr IND A1+ 200000 Affirmed And Rural Development refinance fd National Bank For Agriculture Term money borrowings IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed And Rural Development Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 45 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1400 Withdrawn Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abel Cold Stores LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Migrated from IND B Abel Cold Stores FB WC limit IND B(suspend90 Migrated from IND B Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA- 10000 Assigned Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Term-loan limits IND B+ 4.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 32.5 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 (suspended) IND A4 Chandak Brothers LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from IND B+ Chandak Brothers FB limits IND 264 Migrated from B+(suspended) / IND B+/ IND IND A4 (suspended) A4 Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 377.5 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR278m) Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 300 Assigned Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 50 Assigned Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 2189 Assigned Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 175.7 Assigned IND A1+ Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Migrated from IND B Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B(suspend120 Migrated from IND B Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd TL IND B(suspend24.7 Migrated from IND B Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional I115.3 Withdrawn Heidelberg Cement India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND AA- Heidelberg Cement India Ltd LT unsecured bonds IND AA 3700 Upgraded from IND AA- India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC Provisional 813 Assigned Xxiii A(SO) India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility Provisional I8.13 Assigned Xxiii AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit Provisional I30.9 Assigned Xxiii facility BBB(SO) K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB- K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons TL IND 11 Migrated from D BB-(suspended) IND BB- K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons FB limits IND 77 Migrated from BB-(suspended) / IND BB- / IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ Kst Infrastructure Ltd TL IND BB- 28 Suspended Kst Infrastructure Ltd proposed TL IND BB- 422 Suspended Kst Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 100 Suspended IND A4+ Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from IND BB Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BB(suspen80 Migrated from IND BB Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 200 Migrated from BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Meena Bazar FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Withdrawn National Bank For Agriculture RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.944Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture N-priority sector bonds IND AAA 476664 Affirmed And Rural Development (part of INR526.664bn non-priority sector bonds) National Bank For Agriculture tax-free bonds IND AAA 50000 Affirmed And Rural Development (part of INR526.664bn non-priority sector bonds) National Bank For Agriculture Bhavishya Nirman bonds IND AAA 49751.996Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture warehousing IND AAA 100000 Affirmed And Rural Development infrastructure fd National Bank For Agriculture LT rural credit IND AAA 200000 Affirmed And Rural Development (increased from INR50bn) Rs Ghumman India Enterprises FB WC limit IND B 90 Suspended Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from IND B+ Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 10 Migrated from B+(suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 (suspended) IND A4 Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from IND BB Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB(suspen1.2 Migrated from IND BB Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND 65 Migrated from BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND IND A4 (suspended) A4+ Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt FB facility IND BB+ 520 Withdrawn Ltd Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt TL IND BB+ 14.8 Withdrawn Ltd Stfcl Cv Trust Jan 2014 second loss credit IND A(SO) 411.3 Affirmed facility Stfcl Cv Trust Jan 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1012.3 Affirmed T K International Ltd long-TL IND D 54.7 Suspended T K International Ltd FB limits IND D 65.5 Suspended T K International Ltd non-FB limits IND D 5 Suspended Tvs Srichakra Ltd long-TL IND AA- 2799 Assigned Tvs Srichakra Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ 3200 Assigned IND A1+ Tvs Srichakra Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ 1140 Assigned IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)