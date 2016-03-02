Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2500 Assigned
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 18 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4
Chandak Brothers non-FB limits IND A4 84 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4
Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 80 Assigned
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4(suspen20 Migrated from
IND A4
Kst Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 50 Suspended
National Bank For Agriculture ST coopr rural credit IND A1+ 500000 Affirmed
And Rural Development Fd
National Bank For Agriculture ST regi rural Bk cr IND A1+ 200000 Affirmed
And Rural Development refinance fd
National Bank For Agriculture Term money borrowings IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
And Rural Development
Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 45 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4
Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1400 Withdrawn
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abel Cold Stores LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Migrated from
IND B
Abel Cold Stores FB WC limit IND B(suspend90 Migrated from
IND B
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA- 10000 Assigned
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Term-loan limits IND B+ 4.6 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 32.5 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND B+ /
IND A4 (suspended) IND A4
Chandak Brothers LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from
IND B+
Chandak Brothers FB limits IND 264 Migrated from
B+(suspended) / IND B+/ IND
IND A4 (suspended) A4
Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 377.5 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(increased from INR278m)
Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 300 Assigned
Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 50 Assigned
Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 2189 Assigned
Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 175.7 Assigned
IND A1+
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Migrated from
IND B
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B(suspend120 Migrated from
IND B
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd TL IND B(suspend24.7 Migrated from
IND B
Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional I115.3 Withdrawn
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from
IND AA-
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd LT unsecured bonds IND AA 3700 Upgraded from
IND AA-
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC Provisional 813 Assigned
Xxiii A(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility Provisional I8.13 Assigned
Xxiii AAA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit Provisional I30.9 Assigned
Xxiii facility BBB(SO)
K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
BB-(suspended) IND BB-
K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons TL IND 11 Migrated from
D BB-(suspended) IND BB-
K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons FB limits IND 77 Migrated from
BB-(suspended) / IND BB- /
IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+
Kst Infrastructure Ltd TL IND BB- 28 Suspended
Kst Infrastructure Ltd proposed TL IND BB- 422 Suspended
Kst Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 100 Suspended
IND A4+
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from
IND BB
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BB(suspen80 Migrated from
IND BB
Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 200 Migrated from
BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND
IND A4+ (suspended) A4+
Meena Bazar FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Withdrawn
National Bank For Agriculture RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.944Affirmed
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture N-priority sector bonds IND AAA 476664 Affirmed
And Rural Development
(part of INR526.664bn non-priority sector bonds)
National Bank For Agriculture tax-free bonds IND AAA 50000 Affirmed
And Rural Development
(part of INR526.664bn non-priority sector bonds)
National Bank For Agriculture Bhavishya Nirman bonds IND AAA 49751.996Affirmed
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture warehousing IND AAA 100000 Affirmed
And Rural Development infrastructure fd
National Bank For Agriculture LT rural credit IND AAA 200000 Affirmed
And Rural Development
(increased from INR50bn)
Rs Ghumman India Enterprises FB WC limit IND B 90 Suspended
Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from
IND B+
Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 10 Migrated from
B+(suspended) / IND B+ /
IND A4 (suspended) IND A4
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from
IND BB
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB(suspen1.2 Migrated from
IND BB
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND 65 Migrated from
BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND
IND A4 (suspended) A4+
Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt FB facility IND BB+ 520 Withdrawn
Ltd
Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt TL IND BB+ 14.8 Withdrawn
Ltd
Stfcl Cv Trust Jan 2014 second loss credit IND A(SO) 411.3 Affirmed
facility
Stfcl Cv Trust Jan 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1012.3 Affirmed
T K International Ltd long-TL IND D 54.7 Suspended
T K International Ltd FB limits IND D 65.5 Suspended
T K International Ltd non-FB limits IND D 5 Suspended
Tvs Srichakra Ltd long-TL IND AA- 2799 Assigned
Tvs Srichakra Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ 3200 Assigned
IND A1+
Tvs Srichakra Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ 1140 Assigned
IND A1+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
