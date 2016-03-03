Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of Mar 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 10 Affirmed Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Withdrawn Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B(suspended 25 Withdrawn Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B(suspended 65 Withdrawn Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A PTC Provisional I3237.8 Assigned Receivables Trust - February, AA(SO) 2016S Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 12.9 Affirmed Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB+ 450 Affirmed M. P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from IND B+/Stable M. P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 40 Migrated from B+(suspended) / IND B+/ IND A4 IND A4(suspended) M. P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd TL to IND 24.7 Migrated from B+(suspended) IND B+ Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 120 Assigned Prime Urban Development India LT Issuer Rating IND BB upgraded from Ltd IND BB- Prime Urban Development India FB Fac IND BB 300 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB- Singh Natural Resources Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn Ltd. B+(suspended) Singh Natural Resources Pvt. FB limits IND B+(suspen60 Withdrawn Ltd. Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 580 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd long-TL IND 103 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) The Tiger Camp LT Issuer Rating: IND B+(suspended) Migrated from IND B+ The Tiger Camp TL IND B+(suspended)67.5 Migrated from IND B+ The Tiger Camp FB limits IND 25 Migrated from B+(suspended) / IND B+/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Worldwide Tradelinks LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)