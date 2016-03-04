Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Assigned D.R. Shah Construction Co. NFB WC Limit IND A4 22.5 Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 3252 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NFB WC Limit IND A1 775.8 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And CP IND A1 300 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Gefab Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 115 Assigned Gefab Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A3 120 Assigned New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5.5 Suspended Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Nomura Fixed Income Securities ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Pvt Ltd Nomura Fixed Income Securities CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned Tirupati Sugars Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 1570 Assigned V.M.Star NFB WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Assigned D.R. Shah Construction Co. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned D.R. Shah Construction Co. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 27.5 Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Fund Based WC Limit IND A 3252 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCD IND A 225 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL IND A 3244.4 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCD IND WD 375 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Ennore Tank Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 2850 Affirmed Ennore Tank Terminal Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 250 Affirmed Ennore Tank Terminal Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 250 Affirmed Gefab Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Gefab Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 115 Assigned Indo American Electricals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Indo American Electricals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 450 Suspended Indo American Electricals Ltd TL IND D 69.5 Suspended Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 190 Upgraded from IND BB+ Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd. TL IND BBB- 124.2 Upgraded from IND BB+ New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 93 Suspended New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd TL IND BB+ 26.4 Suspended New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 41.4 Suspended New Chumta Tea Co. Ltd TL IND WD 33.7 Suspended Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd Debentures IND AAA 3500 Affirmed Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd Debentures IND AAA 100 Affirmed Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND B 20 Assigned Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd. TL IND B 80 Assigned Shillong Expressway Ltd Bk Loan IND AA(SO) 444.7 Affirmed Shillong Expressway Ltd Bk Loan IND AA+(SO) 1627 Affirmed Stfcl Cv Trust Sep 2013 Second Loss Credit IND A(SO) 591.7 Affirmed Facility Stfcl Cv Trust Sep 2013 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 995.5 Affirmed Tirupati Sugars Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB Tirupati Sugars Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 1570 Upgraded from IND BB Tirupati Sugars Ltd TL IND BB+ 434 Upgraded from IND BB V.M.Star LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.