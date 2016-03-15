Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 10 Affirmed Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 80 Affirmed Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A2 55 Affirmed Ltd Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Affirmed Powerwind Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 580 Assigned Powerwind Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1400 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned Savorit Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Affirmed Savorit Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 97.34 Affirmed Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 10 Affirmed Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Ltd Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure TL IND BBB 511.1 Affirmed Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 470.8 Provisional XXIV India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 4.71 Provisional XXIV India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 24.72 Provisional XXIV Facility Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Affirmed Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd TL IND WD 4.3 Affirmed Powerwind Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Powerwind Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 580 Assigned Powerwind Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- 1400 Assigned Powerwind Ltd TL IND BB- 414.9 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 148.91 Assigned Savorit Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Savorit Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Affirmed Savorit Ltd NFB WC Limit IND B+ 97.34 Affirmed Savorit Ltd TL IND B+ 82.66 Affirmed Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)