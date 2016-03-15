Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 10 Affirmed
Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 80 Affirmed
Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A2 55 Affirmed
Ltd
Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Affirmed
Powerwind Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 580 Assigned
Powerwind Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1400 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Savorit Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Affirmed
Savorit Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 97.34 Affirmed
Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 10 Affirmed
Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Ltd
Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure TL IND BBB 511.1 Affirmed
Ltd
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 470.8 Provisional
XXIV
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 4.71 Provisional
XXIV
India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 24.72 Provisional
XXIV Facility
Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Affirmed
Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd TL IND WD 4.3 Affirmed
Powerwind Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Powerwind Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 580 Assigned
Powerwind Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- 1400 Assigned
Powerwind Ltd TL IND BB- 414.9 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 148.91 Assigned
Savorit Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Savorit Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Affirmed
Savorit Ltd NFB WC Limit IND B+ 97.34 Affirmed
Savorit Ltd TL IND B+ 82.66 Affirmed
Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)