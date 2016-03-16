Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt Non-FB Fac INDA4+ 87.5 Assigned Ltd Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 474.5 Affirmed Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Non-FB Fac IND A3 220 Assigned Trading Company Pvt Ltd Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd LOC IND A3+ 100 Withdrawn Tp Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed (increased from INR40m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Dev Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4+ 143 Assigned Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt FB Fac IND BB 62.5 Assigned Ltd Kanakadurga Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB- 150 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Series A1 PTC Provisional 1598.51 Assigned IND AA(SO) MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Series A2 PTCs Provisional 84.13 Assigned IND AA(SO) MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Liquidity facility Provisional 29.45 Assigned IND AAA(SO) MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Second loss credit Provisional 130.4 Assigned facility BBB(SO) Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 22.6 Affirmed INR63.9m) Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 1720 Affirmed (increased from IND A2 INR1,600m): Sansar Trust March 2016 Second loss credit Provisional 45.5 Assigned facility IND A-(SO) Sansar Trust March 2016 Series A PTC Provisional 842.1 Assigned IND AAA(SO) Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Trading Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Long-TL IND BBB- 50 Assigned Trading Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 480 Assigned Trading Company Pvt Ltd A3 Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BB- 17.6 Affirmed INR37.7m): Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits: IND BB- 40 Affirmed Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 73.5 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd CC IND BBB 60 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd Packing credit IND BBB 70 Assigned limit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned Takeda Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 23.8 Assigned IND B+(SO) Takeda Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional 267.2 Assigned IND BBB+(SO) TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits (increased IND B+/IND A4 40 Affirmed from INR30m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.