Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt Non-FB Fac INDA4+ 87.5 Assigned
Ltd
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 474.5 Affirmed
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Non-FB Fac IND A3 220 Assigned
Trading Company Pvt Ltd
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed
Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd LOC IND A3+ 100 Withdrawn
Tp Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
(increased from INR40m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dev Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Dev Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4+ 143 Assigned
Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd
Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt FB Fac IND BB 62.5 Assigned
Ltd
Kanakadurga Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB- 150 Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Series A1 PTC Provisional 1598.51 Assigned
IND AA(SO)
MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Series A2 PTCs Provisional 84.13 Assigned
IND AA(SO)
MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Liquidity facility Provisional 29.45 Assigned
IND AAA(SO)
MFL Securitisation Trust - XXXV Second loss credit Provisional 130.4 Assigned
facility BBB(SO)
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 22.6 Affirmed
INR63.9m)
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 1720 Affirmed
(increased from IND A2
INR1,600m):
Sansar Trust March 2016 Second loss credit Provisional 45.5 Assigned
facility IND A-(SO)
Sansar Trust March 2016 Series A PTC Provisional 842.1 Assigned
IND AAA(SO)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Trading Company Pvt Ltd
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Long-TL IND BBB- 50 Assigned
Trading Company Pvt Ltd
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 480 Assigned
Trading Company Pvt Ltd A3
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BB- 17.6 Affirmed
INR37.7m):
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits: IND BB- 40 Affirmed
Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 73.5 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd CC IND BBB 60 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd Packing credit IND BBB 70 Assigned
limit/pre-shipment
credit in foreign currency
Survival Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned
Takeda Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 23.8 Assigned
IND B+(SO)
Takeda Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional 267.2 Assigned
IND BBB+(SO)
TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits (increased IND B+/IND A4 40 Affirmed
from INR30m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
