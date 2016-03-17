Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ad Hydro Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 75 Upgraded from
IND A2
Cosyn Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 42.5 Assigned
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6.9 Assigned
Indusind Media & Communications Derivative Limits IND A2+ 530 Affirmed
Ltd
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 850 Upgraded from
Products Ltd IND A3
Jubilant Agri And Consumer NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 2000 Upgraded from
Products Ltd IND A3
Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Assigned
Pearl Polymers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 188 Affirmed
Pearl Polymers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 97 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 1700 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1800 Assigned
Ricoh India Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Watch Negative
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ad Hydro Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from
IND BBB
Ad Hydro Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 75 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Ad Hydro Power Ltd TL IND A- 6026 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Ad Hydro Power Ltd NCD IND A(SO) 1309.76 Upgraded from
IND A-(SO)
Cosyn Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Cosyn Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Assigned
Cosyn Ltd TL IND BB 2.34 Assigned
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Assigned
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 52.6 Assigned
Indusind Media & Communications LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Ltd
Indusind Media & Communications CC IND A- 600 Affirmed
Ltd
Indusind Media & Communications TL IND A- 7131.3 Affirmed
Ltd
Indusind Media & Communications TL IND WD 326.6 Affirmed
Ltd
Irb Pathankot Amritsar Toll Bk Loan IND BBB- 9240 Affirmed
Road Pvt Ltd
Irb Talegaon Amravati Tollway Bk Loan IND BBB- 3870 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jubilant Agri And Consumer LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from
Products Ltd IND BBB-
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 850 Upgraded from
Products Ltd IND BBB-
Jubilant Agri And Consumer NFB WC Limit IND BBB 2000 Upgraded from
Products Ltd IND BBB-
Jubilant Agri And Consumer TL IND BBB 1500 Upgraded from
Products Ltd IND BBB-
Jubilant Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn
Jubilant Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Jubilant Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Jubilant Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Jubilant Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned
Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 2.2 Assigned
Malana Power Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Malana Power Co. Ltd Bk Loan IND A 1950 Upgraded from
IND A-
Pearl Polymers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Pearl Polymers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 188 Affirmed
Pearl Polymers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 97 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 1700 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 6710 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 4790 Provisional
Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Watch Negative
Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND AA- 2000 Watch Negative
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
