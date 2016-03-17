Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ad Hydro Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 75 Upgraded from IND A2 Cosyn Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 42.5 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6.9 Assigned Indusind Media & Communications Derivative Limits IND A2+ 530 Affirmed Ltd Jubilant Agri And Consumer Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 850 Upgraded from Products Ltd IND A3 Jubilant Agri And Consumer NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 2000 Upgraded from Products Ltd IND A3 Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Assigned Pearl Polymers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 188 Affirmed Pearl Polymers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 97 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 1700 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1800 Assigned Ricoh India Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Watch Negative LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ad Hydro Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB Ad Hydro Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 75 Upgraded from IND BBB Ad Hydro Power Ltd TL IND A- 6026 Upgraded from IND BBB Ad Hydro Power Ltd NCD IND A(SO) 1309.76 Upgraded from IND A-(SO) Cosyn Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Cosyn Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Assigned Cosyn Ltd TL IND BB 2.34 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 52.6 Assigned Indusind Media & Communications LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Ltd Indusind Media & Communications CC IND A- 600 Affirmed Ltd Indusind Media & Communications TL IND A- 7131.3 Affirmed Ltd Indusind Media & Communications TL IND WD 326.6 Affirmed Ltd Irb Pathankot Amritsar Toll Bk Loan IND BBB- 9240 Affirmed Road Pvt Ltd Irb Talegaon Amravati Tollway Bk Loan IND BBB- 3870 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Jubilant Agri And Consumer LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from Products Ltd IND BBB- Jubilant Agri And Consumer Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 850 Upgraded from Products Ltd IND BBB- Jubilant Agri And Consumer NFB WC Limit IND BBB 2000 Upgraded from Products Ltd IND BBB- Jubilant Agri And Consumer TL IND BBB 1500 Upgraded from Products Ltd IND BBB- Jubilant Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn Jubilant Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Jubilant Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Jubilant Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Jubilant Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 2.2 Assigned Malana Power Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Malana Power Co. Ltd Bk Loan IND A 1950 Upgraded from IND A- Pearl Polymers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Pearl Polymers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 188 Affirmed Pearl Polymers Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 97 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 1700 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 6710 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 4790 Provisional Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Watch Negative Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND AA- 2000 Watch Negative ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)