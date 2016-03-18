Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned J M Mhatre Infra Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1550 Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1230 Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1000 Provisional Knr Constructions Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 11920 Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 266.7 Provisional Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) NFB WC Limit IND A3 11.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Cold Chain Logistics Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Aarvee Cold Chain Logistics Pvt TL IND BB+ 120 Assigned Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdLT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 500 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdDebentures IND AA+ 500 Assigned American Express Banking Corp. Term Deposit IND tAAA 1250 Affirmed Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 70 Assigned J M Mhatre Infra Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned J M Mhatre Infra Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 700 Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1230 Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1000 Provisional Knr Constructions Ltd TL IND A+ 83.32 Assigned Knr Constructions Ltd TL IND A+ 500 Provisional Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)