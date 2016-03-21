Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 1130 Affirmed
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Provisional
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Provisional
Gautam Cement Works NFB WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 1925 Affirmed
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 85 Affirmed
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 13 Assigned
Prakash Industrial Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 24 Assigned
Saab Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 92.31 Affirmed
Saab Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Affirmed
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 78 Affirmed
Vijay Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 47.5 Assigned
Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 102.5 Assigned
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 1130 Affirmed
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 70.33 Affirmed
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 20 Assigned
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 20 Provisional
Diamond Trust March 2016 Series A PTC IND A-(SO) 134.6 Provisional
Gautam Cement Works LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Gautam Cement Works Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned
Gautam Cement Works TL IND B+ 13.3 Assigned
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1925 Affirmed
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 85 Affirmed
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd TL IND A- 230 Affirmed
Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 3237.8 Assigned
Receivables Trust - February
2016
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Assigned
Prakash Industrial LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Prakash Industrial Fund Based WC Limit IND B 100 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Prakash Industrial TL IND B 93.7 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 40 Assigned
Saab Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Saab Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 92.31 Affirmed
Saab Engineering TL IND BB+ 96.785 Affirmed
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 97.5 Affirmed
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 34.6 Affirmed
Vasai Bhiwandi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT senior project loans IND D 1540 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Vijay Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Vijay Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
