Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 1130 Affirmed Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Provisional Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Provisional Gautam Cement Works NFB WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned Imperial Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 1925 Affirmed Imperial Auto Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 85 Affirmed M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 13 Assigned Prakash Industrial Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 24 Assigned Saab Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 92.31 Affirmed Saab Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 78 Affirmed Vijay Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 47.5 Assigned Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 102.5 Assigned Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 1130 Affirmed Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 70.33 Affirmed Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 20 Assigned Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 20 Provisional Diamond Trust March 2016 Series A PTC IND A-(SO) 134.6 Provisional Gautam Cement Works LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Gautam Cement Works Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 50 Assigned Gautam Cement Works TL IND B+ 13.3 Assigned Imperial Auto Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Imperial Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1925 Affirmed Imperial Auto Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 85 Affirmed Imperial Auto Industries Ltd TL IND A- 230 Affirmed Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 3237.8 Assigned Receivables Trust - February 2016 M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Assigned Prakash Industrial LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial Fund Based WC Limit IND B 100 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial TL IND B 93.7 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 40 Assigned Saab Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Saab Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 92.31 Affirmed Saab Engineering TL IND BB+ 96.785 Affirmed Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 97.5 Affirmed Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 34.6 Affirmed Vasai Bhiwandi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT senior project loans IND D 1540 Downgraded from IND BB+ Vijay Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vijay Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.