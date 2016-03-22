Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gallantt Metal Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 650 Assigned IDFC Cash Fund Money market fund IND A1+mfs Assigned rating Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 27.5 Affirmed PVN Tex Industries Non-FB WC limits IND D 60 Downgraded from IND A4 (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gallantt Metal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Gallantt Metal Ltd FB limits IND A-/ 1100 Assigned IND A2+ Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL IND A+ 8130 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd LOC facility IND A+ 2500 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd Proposed WC Fac IND A+ 750 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XII Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 335.95 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XII Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 12.18 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XII Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 6.1 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XII Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 29.59 Provisional facility Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Affirmed Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 5.69 Affirmed (reduced from INR6.26m) Porbandar Solar Power Ltd NCDs IND AA+(SO) 1267 Assigned PVN Tex Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND B+ (suspended) PVN Tex Industries FB WC limits IND D 120 Downgraded from IND B+ (suspended) PVN Tex Industries TL limits IND D 13.3 Downgraded from IND B+ (suspended) (increased from INR2.58m) SV Creditline Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 500 Assigned Takeda IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTC IND B+(SO) 22.6 Provisional Takeda IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND BBB+(SO) 254.2 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)