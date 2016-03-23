Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hill-Brow Metallics & Non-FB limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 2628.3 Affirmed Gallantt Ispat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 480 Affirmed (increased from INR165m) I-Fin'S ST debt IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt IND A1+ 12250 Assigned Financial Services Ltd (increased from INR7.25bn) Hill-Brow Metallics & FB limit IND BB+ 80 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL IND BBB 110 Affirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FB limits IND BBB 2180 Affirmed Avindranath Ge Medical TL IND A+ 1600 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Centre For Digestive And Kidney TL IND A+(SO) 2200 Assigned Diseases (I) Pvt Ltd Gallantt Ispat Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 5500 Affirmed (increased from INR450m) Gj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 2220 Assigned I-Fin'S LT debt IND AAA 20000 Assigned (increased from INR17bn) I-Fin'S Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 9000 Assigned subordinated debt Infrastructure Leasing & LT debt IND AAA 62250 Assigned Financial Services Ltd (increased from INR52.25bn) Infrastructure Leasing & Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 1000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd subordinated debt ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)