Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Infrastructures NFB IND A4 60 Assigned Au Financiers CP IND A1+ 10000 Outlook Stable Bonai Industrial FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Withdrawn Feegrade & Company FBL IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Gem Motors Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Assigned Hind Energy FB limits IND A2+ 50 Assigned Hind Energy Non-FB IND A2+ 730 Affirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Paracoat Products Non-FB WC limits IND A3 115 Assigned Rf Trust 1 PTC IND A4+ 600 Outlook Stable Rungta Mines FB limits IND A1+ 3300 Affirmed Rungta Mines Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Rungta Sons FBL IND A1+ 1800 Withdrawn Sapl Industries NFB WC limit IND A3+ 234 Assigned Savita Construction Non-FB IND A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Infrastructures FB limits IND B+ 140 Assigned Au Financiers Bk loans IND A+ 1500 Outlook Stable Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 3000 Outlook Stable Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 3000 Outlook Stable Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 5000 Outlook Stable Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 2500 Outlook Stable Garg Industries FB limits IND BB/ IND A4 115 Affirmed Garg Industries FB limits IND BB/ IND A4 20 Assigned Garg Industries Non-FB limits IND BB/ IND A4 5 Affirmed Garg Industries Non-FB limits Prov IND 5 Withdrawn BB-'/'Prov IND A4+ Gem Motors FB Fac IND B 150 Assigned Gem Motors FB Fac Provisional I150 Assigned Gland Pharma FB WC limits IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from IND A+ Gland Pharma Non-FB WC limits IND AA- 1200 Upgraded from IND A+ Gland Pharma TL IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from IND A+ Hind Energy FB limits IND BBB+ 600 Affirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCD IND AA+ 1000 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA+ 9000 Assigned Mangilall Rungta LT Issuer IND A - Assigned Megasoft FB WC limits IND D 150 Upgraded from IND BB+ Megasoft Non-FB limits IND D 70 Upgraded from IND A4+ Paracoat Products TL limits IND BBB- 60 Assigned Paracoat Products FB WC limits IND BBB-/ INDA3 130 Assigned Sapl Industries Long-TL IND BBB 47.5 Assigned Sapl Industries FB WC limit IND BBB/ IND A3+ 380 Assigned Savita Construction TL IND B- 3.9 Assigned Savita Construction FB Fac IND B-/ IND A4 60 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment FB loan: IND A 1000 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment TL IND A 450 Assigned Shriram Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA 5000 Assigned Ubl Trust 1 PTC IND A+ - Assigned Union Bank Perpetual Tier 1 notes IND AA 3000 Assigned Union Bank Upper Tier 2 bond IND AA 10000 Assigned Union Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 12000 Assigned Union Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)