Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aic Infrastructures NFB IND A4 60 Assigned
Au Financiers CP IND A1+ 10000 Outlook Stable
Bonai Industrial FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Withdrawn
Feegrade & Company FBL IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn
Gem Motors Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Assigned
Hind Energy FB limits IND A2+ 50 Assigned
Hind Energy Non-FB IND A2+ 730 Affirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Paracoat Products Non-FB WC limits IND A3 115 Assigned
Rf Trust 1 PTC IND A4+ 600 Outlook Stable
Rungta Mines FB limits IND A1+ 3300 Affirmed
Rungta Mines Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Rungta Sons FBL IND A1+ 1800 Withdrawn
Sapl Industries NFB WC limit IND A3+ 234 Assigned
Savita Construction Non-FB IND A4 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aic Infrastructures FB limits IND B+ 140 Assigned
Au Financiers Bk loans IND A+ 1500 Outlook Stable
Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 3000 Outlook Stable
Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 3000 Outlook Stable
Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 5000 Outlook Stable
Au Financiers NCD IND A+ 2500 Outlook Stable
Garg Industries FB limits IND BB/
IND A4 115 Affirmed
Garg Industries FB limits IND BB/
IND A4 20 Assigned
Garg Industries Non-FB limits IND BB/
IND A4 5 Affirmed
Garg Industries Non-FB limits Prov IND 5 Withdrawn
BB-'/'Prov IND
A4+
Gem Motors FB Fac IND B 150 Assigned
Gem Motors FB Fac Provisional I150 Assigned
Gland Pharma FB WC limits IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from
IND A+
Gland Pharma Non-FB WC limits IND AA- 1200 Upgraded from
IND A+
Gland Pharma TL IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from
IND A+
Hind Energy FB limits IND BBB+ 600 Affirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCD IND AA+ 1000 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA+ 9000 Assigned
Mangilall Rungta LT Issuer IND A - Assigned
Megasoft FB WC limits IND D 150 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Megasoft Non-FB limits IND D 70 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Paracoat Products TL limits IND BBB- 60 Assigned
Paracoat Products FB WC limits IND BBB-/
INDA3 130 Assigned
Sapl Industries Long-TL IND BBB 47.5 Assigned
Sapl Industries FB WC limit IND BBB/
IND A3+ 380 Assigned
Savita Construction TL IND B- 3.9 Assigned
Savita Construction FB Fac IND B-/
IND A4 60 Assigned
Shemaroo Entertainment FB loan: IND A 1000 Assigned
Shemaroo Entertainment TL IND A 450 Assigned
Shriram Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA 5000 Assigned
Ubl Trust 1 PTC IND A+ - Assigned
Union Bank Perpetual Tier 1 notes IND AA 3000 Assigned
Union Bank Upper Tier 2 bond IND AA 10000 Assigned
Union Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 12000 Assigned
Union Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10000 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
