Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Goldman Sachs India Capital CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Markets Pvt. Ltd.
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 350 Affirmed
Ltd
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A3 20 Affirmed
Ltd
Indian Bank ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Indian Bank CD IND A1+ 85000 Reduced from
INR170bn
Kirti Solar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mansha Builders & Contractors Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mansha Builders & Contractors NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Omniactive Health Technologies Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2 850 Assigned
Ltd
Omniactive Health Technologies NFB WC Limit IND A2 40 Assigned
Ltd
Pekon Electronics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Bond IND AA+ 230 Affirmed
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Bond IND AA+ 1000 Affirmed
Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 50 Assigned
Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 15 Assigned
Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND D 37 Assigned
Goldman Sachs (I) Finance Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Ltd
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 350 Affirmed
Ltd
Indian Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed
Indian Bank Debentures IND WD 3000 Affirmed
Kirti Solar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Kirti Solar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Assigned
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Mansha Builders & Contractors LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mansha Builders & Contractors Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mm Trust Mar 16 Series A PTC IND AA+ (SO) 2266.3 Provisional
Omniactive Health Technologies LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Ltd
Omniactive Health Technologies Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 850 Assigned
Ltd
Omniactive Health Technologies TL IND BBB+ 229.4 Assigned
Ltd
Pekon Electronics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Pekon Electronics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned
Platinum Trust February 2016 ABS IND A(SO) 82.8 Provisional
(An Abs Transaction)
Platinum Trust February 2016 ABS IND AAA(SO) 5518.4 Provisional
(An Abs Transaction)
Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 58.13 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Educational Society Bk Loan IND BBB+ 449.8 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Educational Society Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 90 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
