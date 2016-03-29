Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goldman Sachs India Capital CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Markets Pvt. Ltd. Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 350 Affirmed Ltd Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A3 20 Affirmed Ltd Indian Bank ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Indian Bank CD IND A1+ 85000 Reduced from INR170bn Kirti Solar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Mansha Builders & Contractors Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mansha Builders & Contractors NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Omniactive Health Technologies Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2 850 Assigned Ltd Omniactive Health Technologies NFB WC Limit IND A2 40 Assigned Ltd Pekon Electronics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cochin Shipyard Ltd Bond IND AA+ 230 Affirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd Bond IND AA+ 1000 Affirmed Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 50 Assigned Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 15 Assigned Dolbi's Granite Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND D 37 Assigned Goldman Sachs (I) Finance Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ltd Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ltd Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 350 Affirmed Ltd Indian Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Indian Bank Debentures IND WD 3000 Affirmed Kirti Solar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Kirti Solar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD IND AAA 20000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Debenture IND AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Mansha Builders & Contractors LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Mansha Builders & Contractors Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mm Trust Mar 16 Series A PTC IND AA+ (SO) 2266.3 Provisional Omniactive Health Technologies LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Ltd Omniactive Health Technologies Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 850 Assigned Ltd Omniactive Health Technologies TL IND BBB+ 229.4 Assigned Ltd Pekon Electronics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Pekon Electronics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned Platinum Trust February 2016 ABS IND A(SO) 82.8 Provisional (An Abs Transaction) Platinum Trust February 2016 ABS IND AAA(SO) 5518.4 Provisional (An Abs Transaction) Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 58.13 Assigned Sri Vishnu Educational Society Bk Loan IND BBB+ 449.8 Assigned Sri Vishnu Educational Society Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 90 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)