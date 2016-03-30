Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1050 Assigned
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 80 Provisional
India Ltd
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 190 Upgraded from
IND A4+
(suspended)
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 100.23 Upgraded from
IND A4+
(suspended)
E-Shoppe NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned
Maini Construction Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Maini Construction Equipments NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 19 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Prafful Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned
Prafful Exports NFB WC Limit IND A4 35 Assigned
Shreem Electric Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 6860 Affirmed
The West India Power Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 215 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The West India Power Equipments NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 27 Affirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NCD IND A- 250 Provisional
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 710 Assigned
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 80 Provisional
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL IND A- 350 Assigned
India Ltd
Calpurnia Ifmr Capital 2016 ABS IND A-(SO) 250 Provisional
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from
IND BB+
(suspended)
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(suspended)
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 10.3 Withdrawn
E-Shoppe LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
E-Shoppe Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 1 Assigned
Indore Table Tennis Trust Fund/NFB WC Limit IND B 0.54 Assigned
Indore Table Tennis Trust TL IND B 72.2 Assigned
Maini Construction Equipments LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Maini Construction Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mas Financial Services Ltd Bk Loan IND A 24000 Assigned
Prafful Exports LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Prafful Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND B 60 Assigned
Royal Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Royal Infrastructure TL IND BB- 100 Assigned
Sansar Trust March 2016 V Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 311.2 Provisional
Facility
Sansar Trust March 2016 V Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 5187.3 Provisional
Shreem Electric Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Shreem Electric Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 2650 Affirmed
Shreem Electric Ltd TL IND A- 61.6 Affirmed
The West India Power Equipments LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The West India Power Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 215 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The West India Power Equipments TL IND BB+ 67.79 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Ltd
Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt TL IND B 1360 Affirmed
Ltd
