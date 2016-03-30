Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1050 Assigned India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 80 Provisional India Ltd E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 190 Upgraded from IND A4+ (suspended) E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 100.23 Upgraded from IND A4+ (suspended) E-Shoppe NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned Maini Construction Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maini Construction Equipments NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 19 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prafful Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned Prafful Exports NFB WC Limit IND A4 35 Assigned Shreem Electric Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 6860 Affirmed The West India Power Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 215 Assigned Pvt Ltd The West India Power Equipments NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 27 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NCD IND A- 250 Provisional India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 710 Assigned India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 80 Provisional India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL IND A- 350 Assigned India Ltd Calpurnia Ifmr Capital 2016 ABS IND A-(SO) 250 Provisional E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BB+ (suspended) E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Upgraded from IND BB+ (suspended) E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 10.3 Withdrawn E-Shoppe LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned E-Shoppe Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 1 Assigned Indore Table Tennis Trust Fund/NFB WC Limit IND B 0.54 Assigned Indore Table Tennis Trust TL IND B 72.2 Assigned Maini Construction Equipments LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Maini Construction Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mas Financial Services Ltd Bk Loan IND A 24000 Assigned Prafful Exports LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Prafful Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND B 60 Assigned Royal Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Royal Infrastructure TL IND BB- 100 Assigned Sansar Trust March 2016 V Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 311.2 Provisional Facility Sansar Trust March 2016 V Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 5187.3 Provisional Shreem Electric Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Shreem Electric Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 2650 Affirmed Shreem Electric Ltd TL IND A- 61.6 Affirmed The West India Power Equipments LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Pvt Ltd The West India Power Equipments Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 215 Assigned Pvt Ltd The West India Power Equipments TL IND BB+ 67.79 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Ltd Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt TL IND B 1360 Affirmed Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.