Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB (India)'S CP IND A1+ 1500 Outlook Stable Anondita Healthcare NFB WC IND A4 15 Outlook Stable Clp Wind Farms CP IND A1+ 1000 Outlook Stable Hindustan Aeronautics NFB WC IND A1+ 25000 Assigned Ifb Agro CC limit IND A1+ 50 Upgraded from IND A1 Machhalandapur Simlon Agro Non-FB limits IND A4 1.14 Assigned Rusan Pharma Non-FB Fac IND A3 100 Assigned Satyam Balajee Non-FB limits IND A3+ 97 Upgraded from IND A3+ Satyam Balajee Non-FB limits Provisional I301 Withdrawn A3+ Southern Electricity Supply Non-FB limits IND A4+ - Affirmed Company Sova Power Non-funded Limits IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from IND A4 Ushdev International NFB WC limits IND A2 18050 Downgraded from IND A2+ Ushdev International NFB WC limits IND A2 1950 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB (India)'S LT Loan IND AA- 11360.26 Outlook Stable ACB (India)'S FB WC limits IND AA-/A1+ 3720 Outlook Stable ACB (India)'S Non-FB WC limits IND AA-/A1+ 8590 Outlook Stable ACB (India)'S NCD Provisional I3500 Outlook Stable AA- ACB (India)'S Bk Fac Provisional I79.74 Outlook Stable AA-/ Provisional IND A1+ Anondita Healthcare FB WC limits IND B+/A4 70 Outlook Stable Aquarious Marketing FB WC limit IND B+/A4+ 70 Assigned Clp Wind Farms LT bond issuance IND AA 6000 Outlook Stable Clp Wind Farms TL IND AA 2000 Outlook Stable Clp Wind Farms LT Loans Provisional I9568.16 Outlook Stable AA Hindustan Aeronautics Fund based WC IND AAA 430 Assigned Ifb Agro Long-TL IND A+ 490.8 Assigned Ifb Agro FB limits IND A+/A1+ 250 Upgraded from IND A/A1 Machhalandapur Simlon Agro FB limits IND B+ 57.5 Assigned Machhalandapur Simlon Agro TL IND B+ 35.25 Assigned Magadh Industries FB WC limits IND BB- 593.5 Affirmed Magadh Industries LT Loan IND BB- 230.48 Affirmed Matrix Bizcom Services LT Rating IND B+ - Assigned Matrix Bizcom Services Fund Based WC Limit IND B+/A4 250 Assigned Priyadarshini Hydro Power TL IND B 238.4 Upgraded from IND BB+ Rusan Pharma FB facilitie IND BBB- 320 Assigned Sai Bharathi Homes FB limits IND B+ 130 Assigned Satyam Balajee FB limits IND BBB+ 1942.5 Upgraded from IND BBB Satyam Balajee FB limits Provisional I300 Assigned BBB Satyam Balajee FB limits Provisional I207.5 Withdrawn BBB Satyam Balajee Non-FB limits Provisional I102 Assigned BBB Shree Radhe Shyam Oil Mill FBL IND B+/A4 75 Assigned Sova Power FB WC limit IND BB- 115 Upgraded from IND B+ Sova Power Working captial TL IND BB- 67.6 Upgraded from IND B+ Sova Power Funded Interest TL IND BB- 26.4 Upgraded from IND B+ Tata Marcopolo FB WC limits IND A 2650 Affirmed Tata Marcopolo TL IND A 1784.2 Affirmed Tata Marcopolo Non-FB limits IND A 2650 Affirmed Tata Marcopolo TL IND A 1784.2 Affirmed Tata Marcopolo Non-FB limits IND A/A1 600 Affirmed Ushdev International TL IND BBB+ 500 Affirmed Ushdev International FB WC limits IND BBB+ 4500 Affirmed Ushdev International FB WC limits IND BBB+ 500 Assigned Ushdev International TL Provisional I2000 Assigned BBB+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)