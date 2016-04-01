Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30.4 Assigned 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 29.6 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Hsbc Investdirect Financial ST debt programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Services (I) Ltd Savi Leathers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned Savi Leathers proposed non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Vedanta Ltd short-TL facility IND A1+ 5000 Assigned (fully interchangeable into working capital facilities) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 30 Assigned IND A4 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 10 Assigned IND A4 Bajaj Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 40000 Assigned (increased from INR20bn) Bajaj Finance Ltd LT unsecured IND AAA 10000 Assigned subordinated debt (increased from INR5bn) Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 250000 Assigned Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 82.5 Suspended Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 400 Suspended IND A2 Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 20 Suspended IND A2 Bindu Vayu Urja Rupee TL IND A(SO) 25822 Assigned Bindu Vayu Urja WC facility IND A(SO) 1065.4 Assigned Crompton Greaves Consumer LT Issuer IND AA- - Assigned Electricals Ltd Dishman Fze And Guaranteed By Foreign currency TL IND A(SO) 630 Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd Hsbc Investdirect Financial LT debt programme IND AAA 5000 Affirmed Services (I) Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1759.4 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 17.6 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 65.1 Assigned facility Kwality Feeds Ltd Long-TL IND BB 75.3 Downgraded from IND BB+ Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 45 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BB+/ Affirmed Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 2.5 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BB+ / Affirmed Medics International TL limit IND B 1068.4 Suspended Lifesciences Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 1042.35 Assigned Xxxvii Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 54.86 Assigned Xxxvii Mfl Securitisation Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 19.2 Assigned Xxxvii Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 87.78 Assigned Xxxvii facility Mmfsl Da Dec 2011'S purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 39.5 Affirmed Platinum Trust March 2016 second loss credit IND A(SO) 17.3 Assigned Tranche 1 facility Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2883.6 Assigned Tranche 1 Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 578.5 Assigned Tranche 1 Punjab Infrastructure TL IND BBB(SO) 15000 Assigned Development Board Savi Leathers FB WC limits IND BB- / IND120 Assigned Vedanta Ltd NCD IND AA 57000 Assigned Vedanta Ltd project finance Fac IND AA 5000 Assigned Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 50000 Assigned Welspun Energy Rajasthan Pvt LtdTL IND BBB+ 6300 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.