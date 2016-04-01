Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 31, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30.4 Assigned
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 29.6 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Hsbc Investdirect Financial ST debt programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Services (I) Ltd
Savi Leathers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Savi Leathers proposed non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd short-TL facility IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
(fully interchangeable into working capital facilities)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 30 Assigned
IND A4
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 10 Assigned
IND A4
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 40000 Assigned
(increased from INR20bn)
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT unsecured IND AAA 10000 Assigned
subordinated debt
(increased from INR5bn)
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 250000 Assigned
Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 82.5 Suspended
Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 400 Suspended
IND A2
Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 20 Suspended
IND A2
Bindu Vayu Urja Rupee TL IND A(SO) 25822 Assigned
Bindu Vayu Urja WC facility IND A(SO) 1065.4 Assigned
Crompton Greaves Consumer LT Issuer IND AA- - Assigned
Electricals Ltd
Dishman Fze And Guaranteed By Foreign currency TL IND A(SO) 630 Assigned
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And
Chemicals Ltd
Hsbc Investdirect Financial LT debt programme IND AAA 5000 Affirmed
Services (I) Ltd
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1759.4 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 17.6 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 65.1 Assigned
facility
Kwality Feeds Ltd Long-TL IND BB 75.3 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 45 Downgraded
IND A4+ from
IND BB+/
Affirmed
Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 2.5 Downgraded
IND A4+ from
IND BB+ /
Affirmed
Medics International TL limit IND B 1068.4 Suspended
Lifesciences Ltd
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 1042.35 Assigned
Xxxvii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 54.86 Assigned
Xxxvii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 19.2 Assigned
Xxxvii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 87.78 Assigned
Xxxvii facility
Mmfsl Da Dec 2011'S purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 39.5 Affirmed
Platinum Trust March 2016 second loss credit IND A(SO) 17.3 Assigned
Tranche 1 facility
Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2883.6 Assigned
Tranche 1
Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 578.5 Assigned
Tranche 1
Punjab Infrastructure TL IND BBB(SO) 15000 Assigned
Development Board
Savi Leathers FB WC limits IND BB- / IND120 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd NCD IND AA 57000 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd project finance Fac IND AA 5000 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 50000 Assigned
Welspun Energy Rajasthan Pvt LtdTL IND BBB+ 6300 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)