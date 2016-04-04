Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 42.5 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 7.5 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I40 Assigned A4 D And M Cables Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned D And M Cables Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 15 Assigned Kamakhya Transformers NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 23 Assigned Kamakhya Transformers NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 13.5 Provisional Kct Trading Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 925 Affirmed Mahakaleshwar Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Mahakaleshwar Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 280 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed (carved out of fund-based limits) Novel Sugar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 47.5 Affirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 760 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 2055 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 1750 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 5185 Assigned The Hongkong And Shanghai CD IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Banking Corporation Ltd India Branch Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A4 150 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 42.5 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I40 Assigned B D And M Cables Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned D And M Cables Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Gail (I) Ltd LT bonds IND AAA 5000 Assigned Gail (I) Ltd proposed LT bonds IND AAA 5000 Assigned Gail (I) Ltd FB/non-FB IND AAA /A1+ 5000 Assigned Gail (I) Ltd WC Fac IND AAA /A1+ 10000 Assigned Infrastructure Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- /A2+ 350 Affirmed (reduced from INR950m) Infrastructure Systems Pvt Ltd non-FB WC Fac IND A- /A2+ 9945 Affirmed (increased from INR9,045m) Infrastructure Systems Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A- /A2+ 4455 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,755m) J Kumar Infraprojects long-TL* IND A+ 663 Upgraded from IND A *Includes buyer's credit of INR269m ,(reduced from INR2,997m) J Kumar Infraprojects FB WC limits** IND A+ 4700 Upgraded from IND A ** Includes INR200m fungible with non-fund-based limits,(increased from INR4,050m) J Kumar Infraprojects non-FB limits*** IND A+ 13250 Upgraded from IND A1 *** Includes INR450m fungible with fund-based limits,(increased from INR10,750m) Jnd Edu- Reality Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 500 Upgraded from IND BBB Kamakhya Transformers LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Kamakhya Transformers Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 16 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd'S debt programme IND AA-(SO) 6100 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd'S debt programme IND AA-(SO) 6500 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd'S bonds IND AA-(SO) 5000 Assigned Kct Trading Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Mahakaleshwar Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Mahakaleshwar Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 40 Affirmed Maharashtra Samaj Ghatkopar Bk Loan IND BBB+ 161 Upgraded from IND BBB Man Cott Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Man Cott Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 250 Assigned National Education Society Bk Loan IND BBB+ 535.81 Upgraded from IND BBB Noida Power Co. Ltd long-TL IND A+ 4770.1 Affirmed (increased from INR4,582.3m) Noida Power Co. Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ /A1+ 3550 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A+ /A1+ 350 Affirmed Novel Sugar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Novel Sugar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 47.5 Affirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 35 Assigned Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 39.36 Assigned Rational Handloom Company Pvt TL IND BB 124.82 Assigned Ltd Rational Handloom Company Pvt FB WC Fac IND BB /A4+ 350 Assigned Ltd Saa Edu-Infra Services Llp Bk Loan IND BBB+ 280 Upgraded from IND BBB Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 760 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 2055 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1750 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 5185 Assigned Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD programme IND D 2500 Downgraded from IND BB- Sml Edu-Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 445 Upgraded from IND BBB Sml Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 150 Upgraded from IND BBB Super Value Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 277.5 Upgraded from IND BBB Talbros Automotive Components TL IND BBB 194.3 Suspended Ltd Talbros Automotive Components FB WC limits IND BBB /A3+ 720 Suspended Ltd Talbros Automotive Components non-FB WC limits IND BBB /A3+ 420 Suspended Ltd Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd TL IND A 413 Assigned Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd FB WC Fac * IND A / A1 2750 Assigned (increased from INR500m) * INR1,500m fund-based limits are interchangeable with the non-fund-based limits Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd non-FB WC Bk Fac** IND A /A1 4600 Assigned **INR2,800m non-fund-based limits are interchangeable with the fund-based limits. Vidya Vikas Education Trust Bk Loan IND BBB+ 591 Upgraded from IND BBB Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / A4 80 Affirmed Vridhi Iron And Steels LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vridhi Iron And Steels Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 43 Assigned Vridhi Iron And Steels TL IND B+ 10.8 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)