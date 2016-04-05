Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bmw Enterprises NFB IND A4+ 20 Assigned Cerestra Advisors Ltd Asset Manager Grading IND AM2 Assigned Emc Ltd LT non-FB limits IND A1 43850 Rating placed on RWN Emc Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1 9150 Rating placed on RWN Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ Affirmed Prime Retail Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.5 Affirmed Prime Retail Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional I12.5 Assigned limits A4+ Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND 1575 Migrated from A4+(suspended) IND A4+ Shreeji Infrastructure India non-FB Fac IND A3+ 240 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sond Knit Garments Non-FB limits IND A4 13.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakriti Super Snacks FB WC limits IND B+ 150 Assigned Aakriti Super Snacks LT Loans IND B+ 120 Assigned Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 15 Assigned Aakriti Super Snacks Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 120 Assigned Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 162.5 Assigned Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd TL limits IND D 273.4 Assigned Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 6.4 Assigned Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BB(suspended) IND BB Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 80 Migrated from BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND 100 Migrated from BB(suspended) IND BB Bmw Enterprises FB limits IND BB 420 Affirmed EMC Ltd Long-TL IND A 1354.2 Rating placed on RWN EMC Ltd FB WC limits IND A 7000 Rating placed on RWN Fortune Spirit FB WC limit IND BB 150 Assigned Hindustan Cleanenergy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Hindustan Cleanenergy Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND BBB- 8500 Assigned Parin Gems FB limits IND BB- 248.5 Affirmed Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 215.1 Assigned Prime Retail Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 310 Affirmed Prime Retail Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional I80 Affirmed BB+ Shasun Ltd LT Issuer IND A - Downgraded from IND A+ Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 400 migrated from BB+(suspended) IND BB+ Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND migrated from BB+(suspended) IND BB+ Shreeji Infrastructure India LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Pvt Ltd Shreeji Infrastructure India FB Fac IND BBB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sond Knit Garments FB WC limits IND B 1000 Upgraded from IND B- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.