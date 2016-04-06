Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- EFC Logistics India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 35 Assigned Gulshan Rai Jain-II Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 240 Assigned Mani Export Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 2 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned (carved out of rated working capital limits of INR6000m) Tata Projects Ltd Project-specific IND A1+ 6010 Assigned Non-FB WC limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn (Exports) Ltd (suspended) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Long-TL IND BBB- 321 Withdrawn (Exports) Ltd (suspended) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar FB WC limits IND BBB- 3090 Withdrawn (Exports) Ltd (suspended) / IND A3 (suspended) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- 60 Withdrawn (Exports) Ltd (suspended) / IND A3 (suspended) EFC Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned EFC Logistics India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 285 Assigned EFC Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 443.3 Assigned Gulshan Rai Jain-II LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Gulshan Rai Jain-II FB WC limit IND BB 150 Assigned Mani Export Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Mani Export Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 498 Affirmed Rug Resources LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Rug Resources FB WC limits IND B+ / 100 Assigned IND A4 Scott Edil Advanced Research FB limits IND BBB- 140 Migrated from Laboratories And Education Ltd (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Scott Edil Advanced Research Non-FB limits IND BBB- 42 Migrated from Laboratories And Education Ltd (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Scott Edil Advanced Research LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from Laboratories And Education Ltd (suspended) IND BBB- Scott Edil Advanced Research TL IND BBB- 254.1 Migrated from Laboratories And Education Ltd (suspended) IND BBB- Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL IND BBB- 9.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 500 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- 250 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Tata Projects Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 6000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 70579 Assigned IND A1+ Tata Projects Ltd TL IND AA- / 300 Assigned IND A1+ Tata Projects Ltd Bill discounting limit IND AA- / 300 Assigned IND A1+ Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 40 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR17m) Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 150 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- / Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.