Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Firestar Diamond International Non-FB WC limits IND A2+(SO) 1169 Assigned Pvt Ltd'S K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Parikh Brothers FB WC limits IND A4+ 110 Affirmed Parikh Brothers Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Affirmed Trent Chemical Industries Non-FB limits IND A3 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 2349.4 Assigned Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BBB- 566.3 Assigned Balajee Loha Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 100 Assigned Balajee Structural (I) Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 200 Assigned Firestar Diamond International *FB WC limits IND A-(SO) / 3861 Assigned Pvt Ltd'S IND A2+(SO) *includes INR90m convertible to Non-fund-based. Firestar Diamond International Proposed WC limits IND A-(SO) / 3220 Assigned Pvt Ltd'S IND A2+(SO) India Standard Loan Trust - XiiiSeries A PTCs IND AA(SO) 452.6 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XiiiSecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 36.3 Affirmed facility K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / IND70 Assigned Mm Trust Nov 14 I'S Series A PTCs IND AA+(SO) 396.75 Affirmed Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL IND D 2538.5 Downgraded from IND B+ Raj Rayon Industries Ltd WC TL IND D 2571.8 Downgraded from IND B+ Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 1023.8 Downgraded from IND B+ / IND A4 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 42.5 Downgraded from IND A4 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Funded interest TL IND D 1063.4 Downgraded from IND B+ Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad FB WC limit IND BB 800 Assigned Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 100 Assigned Small Business Trust 2016 Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 699.9 Assigned Small Business Trust 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 300.1 Assigned Tarun Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 81.5 Assigned Trent Chemical Industries Fund based WC limits IND BBB- 75 Assigned Trent Chemical Industries LT loans IND BBB- 470 Assigned Western India Forgings Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A- - Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.