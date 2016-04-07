Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 6, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Firestar Diamond International Non-FB WC limits IND A2+(SO) 1169 Assigned
Pvt Ltd'S
K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Parikh Brothers FB WC limits IND A4+ 110 Affirmed
Parikh Brothers Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Affirmed
Trent Chemical Industries Non-FB limits IND A3 55 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 2349.4 Assigned
Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BBB- 566.3 Assigned
Balajee Loha Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 100 Assigned
Balajee Structural (I) Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 200 Assigned
Firestar Diamond International *FB WC limits IND A-(SO) / 3861 Assigned
Pvt Ltd'S IND A2+(SO)
*includes INR90m convertible to Non-fund-based.
Firestar Diamond International Proposed WC limits IND A-(SO) / 3220 Assigned
Pvt Ltd'S IND A2+(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust - XiiiSeries A PTCs IND AA(SO) 452.6 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - XiiiSecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 36.3 Affirmed
facility
K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / IND70 Assigned
Mm Trust Nov 14 I'S Series A PTCs IND AA+(SO) 396.75 Affirmed
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL IND D 2538.5 Downgraded
from IND B+
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd WC TL IND D 2571.8 Downgraded
from IND B+
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 1023.8 Downgraded
from IND B+ /
IND A4
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 42.5 Downgraded
from IND A4
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Funded interest TL IND D 1063.4 Downgraded
from IND B+
Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad FB WC limit IND BB 800 Assigned
Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 100 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2016 Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 699.9 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 300.1 Assigned
Tarun Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 81.5 Assigned
Trent Chemical Industries Fund based WC limits IND BBB- 75 Assigned
Trent Chemical Industries LT loans IND BBB- 470 Assigned
Western India Forgings Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A- - Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
