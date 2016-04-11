Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 1300 Assigned Ltd Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 32.5 Suspended Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 92.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhadreswar Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Bhadreswar Rice Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 120 Suspended Bhadreswar Rice Mill TL IND BB+ 14.03 Suspended Bhadreswar Rice Mill NFB WC Limit IND WD 10.74 Suspended Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ltd Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1300 Assigned Ltd Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt TL IND BBB 24.78 Assigned Ltd Canara Bank Bond IND AAA 30000 Assigned Canara Bank Bond IND AAA 24000 Assigned Coromandel International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Emami Realty Ltd Transaction IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 32.5 Suspended Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Suspended Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Suspended Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5 Suspended Mmfsl Da Nov 2011 ABS IND AA+(SO) 10 Affirmed Oxford Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Oxford Shelters Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 650 Provisional Sansar Trust Feb 2016 Ii ABS IND A-(SO) 74.3 Assigned Sansar Trust Feb 2016 Ii ABS IND AAA(SO) 1238.4 Assigned Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 9 Suspended Worth Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B 52.1 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)