Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 58.8 Assigned Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 1550 Assigned Silicon Drugs & Intermediates Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND A4+ Sunil Kumar Agrawal Non-FB limit IND A3 85 Assigned Surya Electricals & Engineers Non-FB limit IND A4+ 31 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 206.4 Assigned Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 0.6 Assigned City Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned City Corporation Ltd TL IND BBB- Assigned City Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BBB- Assigned City Corporation Ltd proposed TL IND BBB- Assigned Provisional DTC Securities Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned DTC Securities Ltd Long-TL IND BB 305 Assigned Provisional GTC Petrotech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ (SO)70 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ (SO)503.1 Withdrawn (suspended) GVR Infra Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned (suspended) GVR Infra Projects Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 4250 Withdrawn (suspended)/ INDA2 (suspended) GVR Infra Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB+ 143 Withdrawn (suspended)/ INDA2 (suspended) India Standard Loan Trust - Xx Series A PTC IND AA (SO) 889.7 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xx liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 8.9 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xx Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 46.3 Assigned facility Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 208.8 Assigned Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB-/ IND50 Assigned Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ IND308.6 Assigned Shriniwas Engineering Auto Non-FB facilitie IND A 417.5 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL IND BBB- 1518.5 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto WC Fac IND BBB- 800 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Silicon Drugs & Intermediates LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB Silicon Drugs & Intermediates LT loan IND BB 15 Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB Silicon Drugs & Intermediates FB WC limits IND BB 15 Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended) / IND BB / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Sunil Kumar Agrawal LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal FB limit IND BBB- 65 Assigned Surya Electricals & Engineers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Surya Electricals & Engineers FB limits IND BB- 69 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)