Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 58.8 Assigned
Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 1550 Assigned
Silicon Drugs & Intermediates Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated from
Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND A4+
Sunil Kumar Agrawal Non-FB limit IND A3 85 Assigned
Surya Electricals & Engineers Non-FB limit IND A4+ 31 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 206.4 Assigned
Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 0.6 Assigned
City Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
City Corporation Ltd TL IND BBB- Assigned
City Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BBB- Assigned
City Corporation Ltd proposed TL IND BBB- Assigned
Provisional
DTC Securities Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
DTC Securities Ltd Long-TL IND BB 305 Assigned
Provisional
GTC Petrotech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ (SO)70 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ (SO)503.1 Withdrawn
(suspended)
GVR Infra Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
(suspended)
GVR Infra Projects Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 4250 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
INDA2 (suspended)
GVR Infra Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB+ 143 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
INDA2 (suspended)
India Standard Loan Trust - Xx Series A PTC IND AA (SO) 889.7 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Xx liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 8.9 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Xx Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 46.3 Assigned
facility
Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 208.8 Assigned
Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB-/ IND50 Assigned
Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ IND308.6 Assigned
Shriniwas Engineering Auto Non-FB facilitie IND A 417.5 Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Shriniwas Engineering Auto LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL IND BBB- 1518.5 Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Shriniwas Engineering Auto WC Fac IND BBB- 800 Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Silicon Drugs & Intermediates LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB
Silicon Drugs & Intermediates LT loan IND BB 15 Migrated from
Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB
Silicon Drugs & Intermediates FB WC limits IND BB 15 Migrated from
Pvt Ltd (suspended) / IND BB / IND
IND A4+ (suspended) A4+
Sunil Kumar Agrawal LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Sunil Kumar Agrawal FB limit IND BBB- 65 Assigned
Surya Electricals & Engineers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Surya Electricals & Engineers FB limits IND BB- 69 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)