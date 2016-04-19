Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Outstanding
Ltd
Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisonal 250 Affirmed
IND A2
Marksans Pharma Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 650 Affirmed
Marksans Pharma Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 150 Affirmed
IND A1
Quality Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 27.5 Assigned
Tribeni Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 850 Upgraded from
IND A3
(increased from INR650m)
Tribeni Constructions Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 50 Assigned
IND A2
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1110 Affirmed
(increased from INR990m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Outstanding
Ltd
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinate debt IND AA+ 500 Outstanding
Ltd
Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 500 Outstanding
Ltd
Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Outstanding
Ltd
Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 52.5 Assigned
Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BBB/ 250 Assigned
IND A2
Lavish Exim Pvt Ltd TL IND D 51.5 Assigned
Marksans Pharma Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Marksans Pharma Ltd FB CC limits IND A 1150 Affirmed
Marksans Pharma Ltd TL IND A 42 Withdrawn
Quality Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Quality Industries Long-TL (outstanding) IND BB+ 3.33 Assigned
Quality Industries FB WC limits IND BB+/ 81.5 Assigned
IND A4+
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 2.477 Assigned
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / 90 Assigned
IND A4+
Shri Ramalinga Textiles LT Issuer Rating IND BB 194 Assigned
Shri Ramalinga Textiles FB Fac IND BB / 194 Assigned
IND A4+
Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from
IND BB-
Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 47.5 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR80m)
Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 99.7 Assigned
Supreme Suyog Funicular Proposed Bk loan IND D 100 Assigned
Ropeways Pvt Ltd
Supreme Suyog Funicular LT senior project Bk IND D 500 Assigned
Ropeways Pvt Ltd loan
Tribeni Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Tribeni Constructions Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 80 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
(increased from INR60m)
Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 240 Upgraded from
IND A2 IND BBB- / IND
A3
(increased from INR200m)
Tribeni Constructions Ltd WC limits* IND BBB/ 95 Upgraded from
IND A2 IND BBB- / IND
A3
(increased from INR50m) *can be used as either fund-based or non-fund-based
Tribeni Constructions Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 60 Assigned
IND BBB
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Affirmed
W.S. Electric Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
(suspended)
W.S. Electric Ltd TL IND B+ 250 Withdrawn
(suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
