Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Outstanding Ltd Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisonal 250 Affirmed IND A2 Marksans Pharma Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 650 Affirmed Marksans Pharma Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 150 Affirmed IND A1 Quality Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 27.5 Assigned Tribeni Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 850 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR650m) Tribeni Constructions Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 50 Assigned IND A2 Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1110 Affirmed (increased from INR990m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinate debt IND AA+ 500 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 500 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Outstanding Ltd Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 52.5 Assigned Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BBB/ 250 Assigned IND A2 Lavish Exim Pvt Ltd TL IND D 51.5 Assigned Marksans Pharma Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Marksans Pharma Ltd FB CC limits IND A 1150 Affirmed Marksans Pharma Ltd TL IND A 42 Withdrawn Quality Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Quality Industries Long-TL (outstanding) IND BB+ 3.33 Assigned Quality Industries FB WC limits IND BB+/ 81.5 Assigned IND A4+ Royal Latex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 2.477 Assigned Royal Latex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / 90 Assigned IND A4+ Shri Ramalinga Textiles LT Issuer Rating IND BB 194 Assigned Shri Ramalinga Textiles FB Fac IND BB / 194 Assigned IND A4+ Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 47.5 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR80m) Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 99.7 Assigned Supreme Suyog Funicular Proposed Bk loan IND D 100 Assigned Ropeways Pvt Ltd Supreme Suyog Funicular LT senior project Bk IND D 500 Assigned Ropeways Pvt Ltd loan Tribeni Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Tribeni Constructions Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 80 Upgraded from IND BBB- (increased from INR60m) Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 240 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB- / IND A3 (increased from INR200m) Tribeni Constructions Ltd WC limits* IND BBB/ 95 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB- / IND A3 (increased from INR50m) *can be used as either fund-based or non-fund-based Tribeni Constructions Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 60 Assigned IND BBB Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Affirmed W.S. Electric Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) W.S. Electric Ltd TL IND B+ 250 Withdrawn (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)