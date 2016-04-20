Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bagh Bahar Appliances Non-FB Fac IND A3-(SO) 50 Suspended
Jubilant Enpro'S NFB WC IND A3 40 Withdrawn
M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 2280 Assigned
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Non-FB Fac IND A3 750 Suspended
Shriram Pistons NFB WC limits IND A1+ 1350 Affirmed
Shriram Pistons CP IND A1+ 100 Affirmed
Ssk Infotech Non-FB Fac IND A3 10 Suspended
Steel Authority Of India NFB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 80000 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Steel Authority Of India Medium-term debt IND tAA 10000 Downgraded
programme from IND tAAA
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bagh Bahar Appliances FB limits IND BBB-(SO) 430 Suspended
IMI Mobile TL IND A- 145.8 Withdrawn
IMI Mobile FB limits IND A-/A1 100 Withdrawn
Jubilant Enpro'S TL IND BBB- 332.5 Withdrawn
Jubilant Enpro'S FBL WC IND BBB-/A3 100 Withdrawn
M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects FBL IND BBB+/A2+ 775 Assigned
Quad Lifesciences TL IND BB 38 Assigned
Quad Lifesciences FBL IND BB/A4+ 180 Affirmed
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances FB limits IND BBB- 4250 Suspended
Shriram Pistons FB WC limits IND AA 750 Upgraded from
IND AA-
Shriram Pistons Term Deposit Programme IND tAA+ 250 Upgraded from
IND tAA
Shriram Pistons Term Deposit Programme IND tAA+ 250 Assigned
SSK Infotech TL limits IND BBB- 165.3 Suspended
SSK Infotech FBL IND BBB- 40 Suspended
SSK Retails FB CC limits IND BBB- 300 Suspended
Steel Authority Of India FB WC limits IND AA 45000 Downgraded
from IND AAA
Steel Authority Of India LT non-FB Bk limits IND AA 70000 Downgraded
from IND AAA
Steel Authority Of India LT Bk loan IND AA 20000 Downgraded
from IND AAA
Steel Authority Of India LT bond programme IND AA 150000 Downgraded
from IND AAA
Syska Led Lights FB demand CC limits IND BBB-/A3 500 Suspended
Syska Led Lights FB forward contract IND BBB-/A3 50 Suspended
limits
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
