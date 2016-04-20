Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagh Bahar Appliances Non-FB Fac IND A3-(SO) 50 Suspended Jubilant Enpro'S NFB WC IND A3 40 Withdrawn M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 2280 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Non-FB Fac IND A3 750 Suspended Shriram Pistons NFB WC limits IND A1+ 1350 Affirmed Shriram Pistons CP IND A1+ 100 Affirmed Ssk Infotech Non-FB Fac IND A3 10 Suspended Steel Authority Of India NFB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 80000 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Steel Authority Of India Medium-term debt IND tAA 10000 Downgraded programme from IND tAAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagh Bahar Appliances FB limits IND BBB-(SO) 430 Suspended IMI Mobile TL IND A- 145.8 Withdrawn IMI Mobile FB limits IND A-/A1 100 Withdrawn Jubilant Enpro'S TL IND BBB- 332.5 Withdrawn Jubilant Enpro'S FBL WC IND BBB-/A3 100 Withdrawn M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects FBL IND BBB+/A2+ 775 Assigned Quad Lifesciences TL IND BB 38 Assigned Quad Lifesciences FBL IND BB/A4+ 180 Affirmed Shree Sant Kripa Appliances FB limits IND BBB- 4250 Suspended Shriram Pistons FB WC limits IND AA 750 Upgraded from IND AA- Shriram Pistons Term Deposit Programme IND tAA+ 250 Upgraded from IND tAA Shriram Pistons Term Deposit Programme IND tAA+ 250 Assigned SSK Infotech TL limits IND BBB- 165.3 Suspended SSK Infotech FBL IND BBB- 40 Suspended SSK Retails FB CC limits IND BBB- 300 Suspended Steel Authority Of India FB WC limits IND AA 45000 Downgraded from IND AAA Steel Authority Of India LT non-FB Bk limits IND AA 70000 Downgraded from IND AAA Steel Authority Of India LT Bk loan IND AA 20000 Downgraded from IND AAA Steel Authority Of India LT bond programme IND AA 150000 Downgraded from IND AAA Syska Led Lights FB demand CC limits IND BBB-/A3 500 Suspended Syska Led Lights FB forward contract IND BBB-/A3 50 Suspended limits ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)