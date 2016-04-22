Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Transmission Ltd CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned
Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 35 Assigned
Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30.5 Provisional
Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 12.5 Assigned
Neelgiri Electricals Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 60 Affirmed
Neelgiri Electricals NFB WC Limit IND A3 10 Affirmed
Shashi Catering Services Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 30 Assigned
Shashi Catering Services NFB WC Limit IND A3 40 Assigned
Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A4 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Terai Tea Co. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Transmission Ltd Debenture IND AA+ 10000 Provisional
Adani Transmission Ltd NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned
Adani Transmission Ltd TL IND AA+ 18500 Assigned
Adani Transmission Ltd Debenture IND AA+ 31500 Provisional
Adani Transmission Ltd NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdBk Loan IND A 4493.8 Assigned
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdNCD IND A 2280 Assigned
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdNCD IND A 2500 Assigned
Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 35 Assigned
Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30.5 Provisional
Neelgiri Electricals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Neelgiri Electricals Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 60 Affirmed
Neelgiri Electricals TL IND BBB- 50.8 Affirmed
Shashi Catering Services LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Shashi Catering Services Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 30 Assigned
Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure TL IND B- 8 Provisional
Pvt Ltd
Terai Tea Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Terai Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 216.03 Assigned
Yogesh And Yogesh Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Yogesh And Yogesh Developers Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 99 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
