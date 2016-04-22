Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 35 Assigned Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30.5 Provisional Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 12.5 Assigned Neelgiri Electricals Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 60 Affirmed Neelgiri Electricals NFB WC Limit IND A3 10 Affirmed Shashi Catering Services Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 30 Assigned Shashi Catering Services NFB WC Limit IND A3 40 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A4 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Terai Tea Co. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd Debenture IND AA+ 10000 Provisional Adani Transmission Ltd NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned Adani Transmission Ltd TL IND AA+ 18500 Assigned Adani Transmission Ltd Debenture IND AA+ 31500 Provisional Adani Transmission Ltd NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdBk Loan IND A 4493.8 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdNCD IND A 2280 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LtdNCD IND A 2500 Assigned Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 35 Assigned Minitek Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30.5 Provisional Neelgiri Electricals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Neelgiri Electricals Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Neelgiri Electricals TL IND BBB- 50.8 Affirmed Shashi Catering Services LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Shashi Catering Services Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 30 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure TL IND B- 8 Provisional Pvt Ltd Terai Tea Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 216.03 Assigned Yogesh And Yogesh Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Yogesh And Yogesh Developers Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 99 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)