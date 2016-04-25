Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crompton Greaves Ltd. CP IND A1+ 1000 RWE Crompton Greaves Ltd. Derivative Limits IND A1+ 660 RWE Crompton Greaves Ltd. Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 6277.28 RWE Crompton Greaves Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 28000 RWE J.D. Construction NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 550 Affirmed Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 160 Provisional Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 140 Assigned Ltd Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP IND A1 20000 Affirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 55748 Affirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 23652 Affirmed Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Upgraded from IND A4 Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 47 Assigned Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 133 Provisional Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A4 35 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagyanagar Green Energy Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 145 Assigned Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 1000 Assigned Crompton Greaves Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND AA RWE Crompton Greaves Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 5000 RWE Crompton Greaves Ltd. TL IND WD 7000 Withdrawn Crompton Greaves Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 28000 Withdrawn Crompton Greaves Ltd. NCD IND WD 200 Withdrawn J.D. Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned J.D. Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 25 Assigned Lvs Power Ltd TL IND BBB 750 Affirmed Mash Agro Foods Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 550 Affirmed Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 160 Provisional Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 140 Affirmed Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 140 Assigned Ltd Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt TL IND BB- 42.6 Assigned Ltd Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 13.7 Affirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Downgraded from IND AA- Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 55748 Downgraded from IND AA- Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 10000 Downgraded from IND AA- Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd TL IND A 51804.7 Downgraded from IND AA- Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 200 Upgraded from IND B Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 47 Assigned Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 133 Provisional Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 177 Provisional Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 153 Assigned Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 65 Suspended Uttam Galva Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BBB+ Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 4000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 24360 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 2000 Provisional Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Other IND D 2000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Uttam Galva Steels Ltd ST Debt IND D 1000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND D 28400 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NCD IND WD 1000 Withdrawn Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND WD 1500 Withdrawn Vismit Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vismit Infrastructure TL IND B+ 120 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in RWE: Rating Watch Evolving $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)