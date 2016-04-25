Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Crompton Greaves Ltd. CP IND A1+ 1000 RWE
Crompton Greaves Ltd. Derivative Limits IND A1+ 660 RWE
Crompton Greaves Ltd. Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 6277.28 RWE
Crompton Greaves Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 28000 RWE
J.D. Construction NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 550 Affirmed
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 160 Provisional
Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 140 Assigned
Ltd
Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Affirmed
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP IND A1 20000 Affirmed
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 55748 Affirmed
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 23652 Affirmed
Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Upgraded from
IND A4
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 47 Assigned
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 133 Provisional
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned
Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A4 35 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagyanagar Green Energy Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 145 Assigned
Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 1000 Assigned
Crompton Greaves Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND AA RWE
Crompton Greaves Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 5000 RWE
Crompton Greaves Ltd. TL IND WD 7000 Withdrawn
Crompton Greaves Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 28000 Withdrawn
Crompton Greaves Ltd. NCD IND WD 200 Withdrawn
J.D. Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
J.D. Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 25 Assigned
Lvs Power Ltd TL IND BBB 750 Affirmed
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 550 Affirmed
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 160 Provisional
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 140 Affirmed
Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ltd
Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 140 Assigned
Ltd
Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt TL IND BB- 42.6 Assigned
Ltd
Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 13.7 Affirmed
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Downgraded
from IND AA-
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 55748 Downgraded
from IND AA-
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 10000 Downgraded
from IND AA-
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd TL IND A 51804.7 Downgraded
from IND AA-
Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from
IND B
Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 200 Upgraded from
IND B
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 47 Assigned
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 133 Provisional
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 177 Provisional
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 153 Assigned
Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Twincity Sunlife Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 65 Suspended
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 4000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 24360 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 2000 Provisional
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Other IND D 2000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd ST Debt IND D 1000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND D 28400 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NCD IND WD 1000 Withdrawn
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND WD 1500 Withdrawn
Vismit Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Vismit Infrastructure TL IND B+ 120 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
RWE: Rating Watch Evolving
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
