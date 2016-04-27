Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Rural Electrification ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd (including BG)
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Assigned
S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 430 Assigned
Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 240 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Rural Electrification LT borrowing programme IND AAA 170000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 337.3 Assigned
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd FB WC facility: IND BBB- 50 Assigned
Kalinga Institute Of Industrial long-TL Bk Fac IND A 4275 Affirmed
Technology
Kalinga Institute Of Industrial FB facility IND A 1200 Affirmed
Technology (overdraft)
Kalinga Institute Of Industrial NFB WC Fac (BG) IND A 66.5 Affirmed
Technology
Knowledge Education Foundation TL IND D 38.63 Assigned
Knowledge Education Foundation WC facility IND D 15 Assigned
S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 155 Assigned
Sandhu Poultry Farm LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Sandhu Poultry Farm TL: IND BB- 20.7 Affirmed
Sandhu Poultry Farm FB WC limits IND BB-/ 40 Affirmed
IND A4+
Sansar Trust March 2016 V second loss credit IND A-(SO) 311.25 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust March 2016 V Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 5187.3 Assigned
Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh FB WC Fac IND BB 20 Upgraded from
Smruti Pratishthan IND
BB-(suspended)
Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Non-FB WC Fac IND BB 30 Upgraded from
Smruti Pratishthan IND
BB-(suspended)
(reduced from INR48m)
Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh TL IND 15.23 Withdrawn
Smruti Pratishthan BB-(suspended)
Topman Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from
IND D
Topman Exports Ltd TL IND D(suspended)277.4 Migrated from
IND D
Topman Exports Ltd FB CCs limits: IND D(suspended)375 Migrated from
IND D
Topman Exports Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D(suspended)50 Migrated from
IND D
Vapi Eco Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Vapi Eco Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND B 15 Assigned
Vapi Eco Energy Ltd TL limits IND B 90.6 Assigned
Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits Provisional I25 Withdrawn
B/Provisional
IND A4
(reduced from INR280m)
Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd TL (lease rental IND BBB+ 13500 Assigned
discounting)
Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 3500 Assigned
Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Assigned
Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd WC limits IND BBB+ 2000 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
