Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rural Electrification ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (including BG) Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Assigned S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 430 Assigned Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 240 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rural Electrification LT borrowing programme IND AAA 170000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Corporation Ltd Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 337.3 Assigned Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd FB WC facility: IND BBB- 50 Assigned Kalinga Institute Of Industrial long-TL Bk Fac IND A 4275 Affirmed Technology Kalinga Institute Of Industrial FB facility IND A 1200 Affirmed Technology (overdraft) Kalinga Institute Of Industrial NFB WC Fac (BG) IND A 66.5 Affirmed Technology Knowledge Education Foundation TL IND D 38.63 Assigned Knowledge Education Foundation WC facility IND D 15 Assigned S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 155 Assigned Sandhu Poultry Farm LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Sandhu Poultry Farm TL: IND BB- 20.7 Affirmed Sandhu Poultry Farm FB WC limits IND BB-/ 40 Affirmed IND A4+ Sansar Trust March 2016 V second loss credit IND A-(SO) 311.25 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust March 2016 V Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 5187.3 Assigned Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh FB WC Fac IND BB 20 Upgraded from Smruti Pratishthan IND BB-(suspended) Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Non-FB WC Fac IND BB 30 Upgraded from Smruti Pratishthan IND BB-(suspended) (reduced from INR48m) Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh TL IND 15.23 Withdrawn Smruti Pratishthan BB-(suspended) Topman Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Topman Exports Ltd TL IND D(suspended)277.4 Migrated from IND D Topman Exports Ltd FB CCs limits: IND D(suspended)375 Migrated from IND D Topman Exports Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D(suspended)50 Migrated from IND D Vapi Eco Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Vapi Eco Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND B 15 Assigned Vapi Eco Energy Ltd TL limits IND B 90.6 Assigned Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Vindeshwari Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits Provisional I25 Withdrawn B/Provisional IND A4 (reduced from INR280m) Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd TL (lease rental IND BBB+ 13500 Assigned discounting) Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 3500 Assigned Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Wadhwagroup Holdings Pvt Ltd WC limits IND BBB+ 2000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 