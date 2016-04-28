Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Non-FB limits IND A3+(SO) 50 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 377.4 Affirmed (increased from INR227.4m) Cogent Glass Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 119.1 Affirmed Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2950 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd CP programme (within IND A1+ 300 Assigned WC limits) Greenply Industries Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 800 Assigned * IND A1+ * of the total proposed Non-fund based limit of INR500m rated earlier, INR200m has been converted to the final limit. Greenply Industries Ltd Proposed ST loan Provisional 400 Assigned IND A1+ Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP programme IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Shree Coal Carrier Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 65 Upgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Long-TL IND BBB(SO) 27.8 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR45.8m) Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling FB limits IND BBB(SO) 250 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 40.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR74.8m) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FB limits IND BBB 510 Affirmed (increased from INR430.0m) Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd rupee TL IND A- 7750 Withdrawn Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 300 Withdrawn Cogent Glass Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Cogent Glass Ltd TL IND BBB 773.6 Affirmed Cogent Glass Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 205.8 Affirmed IND A3+ Greenply Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd LT loan IND AA- 1311.3 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd FB limits IND AA- 1350 Assigned J.J. House Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned J.J. House Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 99 Assigned J.J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 36 Assigned IND BBB- Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 2304.8 Assigned Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 1110 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Subordinated debt IND AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA+ 35000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Subordinated debt IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2930 Withdrawn Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 120 Withdrawn S.E. S.E. Investments Ltd Bk loans IND A- 6500 Assigned Shree Coal Carrier LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Shree Coal Carrier FB WC limit IND BB- 25 Assigned BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)