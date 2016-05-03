May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Withdrawn Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (BG) IND A4 8 Affirmed Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (BG) IND A4 2 Affirmed Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Assigned Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 100 Suspended Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 250 Withdrawn Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Withdrawn Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd TL IND BB 100 Withdrawn Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 70 Withdrawn IND A4+ Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 152 Affirmed (enhanced from INR92m) IND A4 Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND B+/ 78 Affirmed IND A4 Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 30 Assigned Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Second Loss Credit IND A+(SO) 281 Affirmed Facility Hdfc Da December 2010 - I purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 2476.7 Affirmed Hdfc Da December 2010 - Ii purchaser payouts IND A+(SO) 559.4 Affirmed Hdfc Da December 2010 - Ii Second Loss Credit IND A+(SO)BB 59.2 Upgraded from Facility IND A4+ IND A(SO) M/S Mulpuri Poultries FB WC limits IND BB- / 182 Withdrawn IND A4+ M/S Peacock Communications FB WC limits IND BB+ / 60 Suspended IND A4+ Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A3 / 200 Suspended IND BBB- Ml Trust-1 Series A (PTC) IND AA(SO) 291.1 Affirmed Ml Trust-2 Series A (PTC) IND AA(SO) 162.6 Affirmed Rank Silicon And Industries Pvt FB limits IND BB+ / 90 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 150 Withdrawn IND A3 Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4 / 70 Withdrawn Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm FB WC limits IND BB- / 187 Withdrawn IND IND A4+ Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Term-loan IND BB+ 74.7 Suspended Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Suspended Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ 70 Assigned IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)