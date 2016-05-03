May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Withdrawn
Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (BG) IND A4 8 Affirmed
Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (BG) IND A4 2 Affirmed
Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Assigned
Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 100 Suspended
Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 250 Withdrawn
Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Withdrawn
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd TL IND BB 100 Withdrawn
Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 70 Withdrawn
IND A4+
Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 152 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR92m) IND A4
Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND B+/ 78 Affirmed
IND A4
Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 30 Assigned
Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Second Loss Credit IND A+(SO) 281 Affirmed
Facility
Hdfc Da December 2010 - I purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 2476.7 Affirmed
Hdfc Da December 2010 - Ii purchaser payouts IND A+(SO) 559.4 Affirmed
Hdfc Da December 2010 - Ii Second Loss Credit IND A+(SO)BB 59.2 Upgraded from
Facility IND A4+ IND A(SO)
M/S Mulpuri Poultries FB WC limits IND BB- / 182 Withdrawn
IND A4+
M/S Peacock Communications FB WC limits IND BB+ / 60 Suspended
IND A4+
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A3 / 200 Suspended
IND BBB-
Ml Trust-1 Series A (PTC) IND AA(SO) 291.1 Affirmed
Ml Trust-2 Series A (PTC) IND AA(SO) 162.6 Affirmed
Rank Silicon And Industries Pvt FB limits IND BB+ / 90 Affirmed
Ltd IND A4+
Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 150 Withdrawn
IND A3
Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4 / 70 Withdrawn
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm FB WC limits IND BB- / 187 Withdrawn
IND IND A4+
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Term-loan IND BB+ 74.7 Suspended
Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Suspended
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ 70 Assigned
IND A2
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
