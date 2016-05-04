May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Borochemie (I) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Crompton Greaves Consumer CP (CP) IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Electricals'
Nagabhushanam & Co Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 140 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astonfield Solar (Gujarat)'S TL IND BBB+ 475.6 Suspended
Borochemie (I) WC limits IND BB/A4+ 65 Assigned
Fleming Laboratories FB WC limits IND BB+/A4+ 100 Withdrawn
Hdfc Da December 2010 - III'S SLCF IND AA-(SO) 57.7 Outlook
Slcf
Hdfc Da December 2010 - III'S Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 385.5 Outlook
Slcf
Iiert - March 2014'S PTC (PTCs) IND AA 592.2 Affirmed
Joyful Plastics LT Loans IND BB- 157.6 Assigned
Joyful Plastics FB Fac IND BB-/A4+ 49.5 Assigned
Mm Trust Feb 15 PTC (PTCs) IND AA+ 438 Affirmed
Nagabhushanam & Co FB Fac IND BB-/A4+ 34.5 Assigned
Piccadily Agro Industries FB WC limits IND BBB- 700 Affirmed
Piccadily Agro Industries TL IND BBB- 633.8 Affirmed
Piccadily Agro Industries Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/A3 25 Affirmed
Platinum Trust Second loss credit IND A(SO) 17.3 Outlook
facility
Platinum Trust PTC IND AAA(SO) 2883.6 Outlook
Platinum Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 578.5 Outlook
Platinum Trust - February 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA 58.1 Affirmed
Tranche II
Raj Regency TL IND B+ 60 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2016 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 699.9 Outlook
Small Business Trust 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 300.1 Outlook
Sparsh Industries' Long-TL IND BB+ 2504 Affirmed
Sparsh Industries' WC IND BB+ 545 Affirmed
Sparsh Industries' NFB Capital IND BB+/A4+ 420 Affirmed
Trading Engineers FB WC limits IND B+/A4 492.5 Downgraded
from IND BB/A4+
Trading Engineers Non-FB WC limits IND B+/A4 435 Downgraded
from IND BB/A4+
Vil Rohtak Jind Highway Senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 2700 Withdrawn
Yug International FB Fac IND BB+/A4+ 178.2 Affirmed
Yug International Non-FB Fac IND BB+/A4+ 408.3 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
