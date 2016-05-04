May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Borochemie (I) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Crompton Greaves Consumer CP (CP) IND A1+ 500 Assigned Electricals' Nagabhushanam & Co Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 140 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astonfield Solar (Gujarat)'S TL IND BBB+ 475.6 Suspended Borochemie (I) WC limits IND BB/A4+ 65 Assigned Fleming Laboratories FB WC limits IND BB+/A4+ 100 Withdrawn Hdfc Da December 2010 - III'S SLCF IND AA-(SO) 57.7 Outlook Slcf Hdfc Da December 2010 - III'S Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 385.5 Outlook Slcf Iiert - March 2014'S PTC (PTCs) IND AA 592.2 Affirmed Joyful Plastics LT Loans IND BB- 157.6 Assigned Joyful Plastics FB Fac IND BB-/A4+ 49.5 Assigned Mm Trust Feb 15 PTC (PTCs) IND AA+ 438 Affirmed Nagabhushanam & Co FB Fac IND BB-/A4+ 34.5 Assigned Piccadily Agro Industries FB WC limits IND BBB- 700 Affirmed Piccadily Agro Industries TL IND BBB- 633.8 Affirmed Piccadily Agro Industries Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/A3 25 Affirmed Platinum Trust Second loss credit IND A(SO) 17.3 Outlook facility Platinum Trust PTC IND AAA(SO) 2883.6 Outlook Platinum Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 578.5 Outlook Platinum Trust - February 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA 58.1 Affirmed Tranche II Raj Regency TL IND B+ 60 Assigned Small Business Trust 2016 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 699.9 Outlook Small Business Trust 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 300.1 Outlook Sparsh Industries' Long-TL IND BB+ 2504 Affirmed Sparsh Industries' WC IND BB+ 545 Affirmed Sparsh Industries' NFB Capital IND BB+/A4+ 420 Affirmed Trading Engineers FB WC limits IND B+/A4 492.5 Downgraded from IND BB/A4+ Trading Engineers Non-FB WC limits IND B+/A4 435 Downgraded from IND BB/A4+ Vil Rohtak Jind Highway Senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 2700 Withdrawn Yug International FB Fac IND BB+/A4+ 178.2 Affirmed Yug International Non-FB Fac IND BB+/A4+ 408.3 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)