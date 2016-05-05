May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Healthcare Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 100 Assigned Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 10 Assigned Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FBL IND A1+ 100 Assigned Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1.2 Assigned Plasto Eltronics Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 51 Assigned Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Healthcare Ltd FB limits IND AA- / 100 Assigned IND A1+ Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd proposed FB limits IND AA- / 100 Assigned IND A1+ Educomp Solutions Ltd TL IND D 2640 Suspended Educomp Solutions Ltd Non-FB WC Bking lines IND D 3270 Suspended Educomp Solutions Ltd FB WC Bking lines IND D 800 Suspended Educomp Solutions Ltd LT debt programme IND D 200 Migrated from IND C Il&Fs Environmental TL IND BBB 190 Affirmed Infrastructure And Services Ltd Il&Fs Environmental FB WCL IND BBB / 250 Affirmed Infrastructure And Services Ltd IND A3+ Il&Fs Environmental proposed Bk loans IND BBB / 760 Affirmed Infrastructure And Services Ltd IND A3+ India Standard Loan Trust - Xiv Series A PTC IND A(SO) 456 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xiv Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.4 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xiv second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 26.9 Affirmed facility Indian Cable Net Company Ltd FB limits IND A- 25 Assigned Indian Cable Net Company Ltd FB limits IND A- 75 Assigned Indian Cable Net Company Ltd FB limits IND A- / 700 Assigned (Letter of Credit/buyers credit/term loan) IND A2+ Indian Cable Net Company Ltd FB limits IND A- / 800 Assigned (Letter of Credit/buyers credit/term loan) IND A2+ Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 40 Assigned Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 20.87 Assigned Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 370 Affirmed Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ 150 Affirmed Patna Bakhtiyarpur Tollway Ltd Bk loans IND D 7491.32 Downgraded from IND BB+ (increased from INR6,810m) Plasto Eltronics Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 30 Assigned Rohit'S Heritage Jewellers Pvt FB WC limits IND B+ / 1100 Assigned Ltd IND A4 Sekhani Industries Pvt Ltd TL & LT IND BB- 370 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)