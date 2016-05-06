May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Macquarie Finance (I) Pvt Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Macquarie Finance (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Macquarie Finance (I) Pvt Ltd Debentures IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Bond IND AA 10000 Assigned Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Debentures IND AA 6000 Assigned Macquarie Finance (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Macquarie Finance (I) Pvt Ltd Debentures IND AAA 4310 Affirmed Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Ltd Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 240 Assigned Ltd Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt TL IND BBB- 288.8 Assigned Ltd Shashank Nidhi Construction Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Shashank Nidhi Construction Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 120 Assigned Ltd Shashank Nidhi Construction Pvt TL IND BB- 8.5 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)