May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned B.G. Shirke Construction NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 23442.5 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 6100 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Shakti Component Ventures Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned Ltd Shakti Component Ventures Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Southern Auto Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 103 Assigned Southern Auto Products NFB WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Anil Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 30 Assigned B.G. Shirke Construction LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 9750 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 550 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction TL IND A- 1890 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd Bhalerao Brothers & Associates LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Bhalerao Brothers & Associates TL IND B- 75 Provisional Bscpl Aurang Tollway Ltd Bk Loan IND B+ 8560 Downgraded from IND BB+ K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 1005.1 Affirmed K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND BB 544 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2016 Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 45.5 Assigned Facility Sansar Trust March 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 842.1 Assigned Shakti Component Ventures Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Shakti Component Ventures Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 70 Assigned Ltd Shakti Component Ventures Pvt TL IND BB- 0.85 Assigned Ltd Southern Auto Products LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Southern Auto Products Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 103 Assigned Southern Auto Products TL IND B+ 48.44 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)