May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Suspended Nandan Denim Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 144.5 Suspended Omega Marketing Pvt Ltd FB limits LT IND A4+ 80 Assigned Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abellon Agrisciences Ltd TL limits IND B+ 97.6 Suspended Abellon Agrisciences Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 23.4 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd TL limits IND BB 838.1 Suspended Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 155 Suspended Electrospark TL IND BB+ 13.17 Assigned Electrospark FB WC limits IND BB+/ 50 Assigned IND A4+ Flourish Purefoods Pvt Ltd Long-TL limits IND B+ 1023.1 Suspended Flourish Purefoods Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B+ 14.6 Suspended Nandan Denim Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 1903.4 Suspended Nandan Denim Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 730 Suspended IND A3 Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 105 Assigned Rhapso Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 235.6 Assigned Rhapso Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 26.2 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.