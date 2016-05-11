May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axles India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 195 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A3
Gati Ltd FB WC limits: IND A2+ 50 Assigned
Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 55 Assigned
Housing And Urban Development ST debt IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
(commercial paper and other short-term borrowings)
Housing And Urban Development ST debt IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
(short-term bank borrowing)
Housing And Urban Development ST debt IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Satluj Spintex Ltd Non-FB BG limits IND A4+ 12.5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd NFB-WC limits IND A2+ 312 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing And Urban Development Domestic term deposit IND tAAA 30000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB-/ 430 Affirmed
IND A4+
Axles India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Axles India Ltd Long-TL IND A 84.7 Upgraded from
IND A-
(reduced from INR122.8m)
Axles India Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 520 Upgraded from
IND A1 IND A- /
IND A2+
(reduced from INR550.5m)
Cholamandalam Investment & NCDs IND AA 5000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd.
Cholamandalam Investment & LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd.
Cholamandalam Investment & lower Tier 2 IND AA 6750 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd. subordinated deb
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt Long-TL IND BB 100 Assigned
Ltd
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt FB Fac IND BB / 25 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt Proposed long-TL Provisional 205 Assigned
Ltd IND BB
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd Guaranteed umbrella WC IND AA- (SO) 510 Migrated from
limits (suspended) / IND AA-(SO) /
IND A1+ (SO) IND A1+(SO)
(suspended)
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB-
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 15 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB-
Gati Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Gati Ltd TL IND A- 798.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR696.4m)
Gati Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A- / 450 Affirmed /
IND A2+ Downgraded
from IND A1
(increased from INR72.5m)
Gati Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 200 Assigned
IND A-
Gati Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 160 Withdrawn
IND A-
Gati Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 421.1 Affirmed
IND A-/
Provisional
IND A1
Gati Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 200 Assigned
IND A-/
Provisional
IND A2+
Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 4.5 Assigned
Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / 242.5 Assigned
IND A4+
Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac Provisional 48 Assigned
IND BB-/
Provisional IND A4+
GVRMP Dharwad Ramanagar Tollway Senior project Bk loans IND BBB+(SO) 1529.2 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd (suspended)
GVRMP Whagdhari Ribbanpally Senior project Bk loans IND BBB-(SO) 2137.3 Withdrawn
Tollway Pvt Ltd
Housing And Urban Development Domestic bonds IND AAA 1875587 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
(increased from INR142.5587bn) (partly taxable and partly tax-free)
Housing And Urban Development LT Bk loans IND AAA 100000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development domestic bond IND AAA 100000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd issuances
(in the nature of senior debt with a sub-limit of INR20bn for subordinated debt)
Housing And Urban Development LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Ltd
Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- 300 Assigned
Ltd
Rico Auto Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1600 Assigned
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund- and Non-FB WC IND BBB+/ 1550 Assigned
Limits IND A2+
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non-FBL IND BBB+/ 670 Assigned
IND A2+
Satluj Spintex Ltd TL IND BB- 1420 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Satluj Spintex Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 700 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND BB- / IND
IND A4+ (suspended) A4+
Satluj Spintex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Sew Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 2925 Withdrawn
(suspended)
T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB+
T.C. Terrytex Ltd TL IND BB+ 661.2 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB+
T.C. Terrytex Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 875 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND BB+ / IND
IND A4+ (suspended) A4+
T.C. Terrytex Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ 195 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND BB+ / IND
IND A4+ (suspended) A4+
Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 765 Assigned
Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd TL IND A- 250 Assigned
