May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gat-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 800 Affirmed Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 45 Upgraded from IND D Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 80000 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: --------------------- Steel Authority Of India Ltd Medium-term debt IND tAA 10000 Assigned programme - public deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BB 65 Assigned Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ 140 Assigned IND A4+ Ircon-Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk IND BBB+ 3813 Affirmed loans (outstanding INR2271.6m as on 30 April 2016) Krshna Hydro Energy Ltd TL a LT IND BBB(SO) 248 Assigned Lakshmi Jalavidyut (Krishna) LtdTL a LT IND BBB(SO) 591 Assigned Mangaldeep Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 80 Assigned Mangaldeep Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Octal Sales Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 70 Assigned Perfect Infraengineers Ltd TL IND BB 0.9 Upgraded from IND D Perfect Infraengineers Ltd FB limits IND BB 47.5 Upgraded from IND D Pioneer Genco Ltd Rupee TL a LT IND BBB(SO) 964 Assigned Pioneer Power Corporation Ltd Rupee TL a LT IND BBB(SO) 757.9 Assigned Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 155 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA 45000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT non-FB Bk limits IND AA 70000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk loan IND AA 20000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT bond programme IND AA 170000 Assigned Vimaloxy Product FB WC limit IND BB-/ 159 Assigned IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)