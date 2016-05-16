May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shaarc Projects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Shree Vardhman Developers Pvt Non-FBL IND A4 98.9 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nimp Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB facility IND D 22.5 Assigned Nimp Healthcare Pvt Ltd Term-loans IND D 44.5 Assigned Ganpati Enterprises Fund/NFB WC limits IND B- / 120 Suspended IND A4+ Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 69.8 Affirmed Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 second loan credit IND BBB(SO) 185.6 Affirmed facility Manney Engineers Long-TL IND B+ 53.5 Assigned Mmfsl Da March 2012 Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 81.56 Affirmed Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd NCD IND BB 7000 Assigned Platinum Trust February 2015 Second loss credit IND A+(SO) 129 Affirmed facility Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 863.9 Affirmed Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 628.2 Affirmed Platinum Trust March 2015 - second loss credit IND A+(SO) 97.3 Affirmed Tranche Ii facility Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 608.7 Affirmed Tranche Ii Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 604 Affirmed Tranche Ii Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 2000 Assigned Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd proposed TL IND AA- 750 Assigned Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd external commercial IND AA- 1329 Assigned borrowing Raga Motors Pvt Ltd FB facility LT/ST IND BB / 190.9 Assigned IND A4+ Ridcor Infra Projects Ltd senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 2977.2 Assigned Rural Electrification LT IND AAA 220000 Assigned Corporation Ltd S S Offshore Pvt Ltd TL limit IND BB 138.7 Assigned S S Offshore Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 30 Assigned IND A4+ Shaarc Projects Ltd FB limits IND BB / 25 Assigned IND A4+ Shree Vardhman Developers Pvt FBL IND B+ / 1 Affirmed Ltd IND A4 Shree Vardhman Township Pvt Ltd TL IND B 400 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)