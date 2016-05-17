May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2(SO) 146 Assigned Jagdish Prasad Shukla Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Jagdish Prasad Shukla NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 4500 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 70579 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 6010 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd TL IND A1+ 300 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 191.4 Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 178.1 Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+(SO) 70 Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 331.2 Assigned Jagdish Prasad Shukla LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Jagdish Prasad Shukla Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 30 Assigned Mm Trust Mar 15 I Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 459.6 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 4500 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 6000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 300 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 70579 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd TL IND AA- 300 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)