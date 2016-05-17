May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2(SO) 146 Assigned
Jagdish Prasad Shukla Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Jagdish Prasad Shukla NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 4500 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 70579 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 6010 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd TL IND A1+ 300 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 191.4 Assigned
GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 178.1 Assigned
GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+(SO) 70 Assigned
GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 331.2 Assigned
Jagdish Prasad Shukla LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Jagdish Prasad Shukla Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 30 Assigned
Mm Trust Mar 15 I Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 459.6 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 4500 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 6000 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 300 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 70579 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd TL IND AA- 300 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
