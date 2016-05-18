May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automark Industries (I) Ltd NFB-WC limits IND A3 20 Assigned Lafarge India Ltd NFBL IND A1+RWE 2110.5 Assigned Souhardha Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automark Industries (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 120 Assigned Bhadresh Trading Corporation LtdLT IND B+ - Downgraded from IND BBB+ Dhanraj Jewellers LT IND B+ 150 Affirmed (increased from INR80m) Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit LT/ST IND BB / 85 Assigned IND A4+ India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi Series A PTC IND A(SO) 507.4 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.6 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 27.86 Affirmed facility India Standard Loan Trust - XxivSeries A PTC IND AA(SO) 470.8 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xxivsecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 24.72 Assigned facility Lafarge India Ltd LTL IND AA+RWE 3000 Assigned Lafarge India Ltd FBL IND AA+RWE 1925 Assigned Mining Associates Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 45.5 Affirmed Mining Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 100 Affirmed IND A3+ Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 130 Affirmed IND A3+ Mm Trust Aug 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 949 Withdrawn Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 70000 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 50000 Affirmed Pnb Housing Finance Ltd subordinated debt IND AAA 5000 Affirmed programme Souhardha Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 40 Assigned Ubl Trust 2 Series A PTC IND A+(SO) 999.5 Assigned Vinit Fabrics Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND B 15 Suspended Vinit Fabrics Ltd TL IND B 43.87 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)