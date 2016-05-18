May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Automark Industries (I) Ltd NFB-WC limits IND A3 20 Assigned
Lafarge India Ltd NFBL IND A1+RWE 2110.5 Assigned
Souhardha Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Automark Industries (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 120 Assigned
Bhadresh Trading Corporation LtdLT IND B+ - Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Dhanraj Jewellers LT IND B+ 150 Affirmed
(increased from INR80m)
Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit LT/ST IND BB / 85 Assigned
IND A4+
India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi Series A PTC IND A(SO) 507.4 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.6 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xvi second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 27.86 Affirmed
facility
India Standard Loan Trust - XxivSeries A PTC IND AA(SO) 470.8 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxivsecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 24.72 Assigned
facility
Lafarge India Ltd LTL IND AA+RWE 3000 Assigned
Lafarge India Ltd FBL IND AA+RWE 1925 Assigned
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 45.5 Affirmed
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 100 Affirmed
IND A3+
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 130 Affirmed
IND A3+
Mm Trust Aug 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 949 Withdrawn
Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 70000 Assigned
Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 50000 Affirmed
Pnb Housing Finance Ltd subordinated debt IND AAA 5000 Affirmed
programme
Souhardha Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 40 Assigned
Ubl Trust 2 Series A PTC IND A+(SO) 999.5 Assigned
Vinit Fabrics Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND B 15 Suspended
Vinit Fabrics Ltd TL IND B 43.87 Suspended
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
