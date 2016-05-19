May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Southern Electricity Supply NFB WC limits IND A4+ 1000 Assigned Company Of Odisha Ltd'S (Southco) Amar Plastic Industries NFB WC IND A4+ 60 Upgraded from IND A4 Ashok Bricks Non-FB IND A4+ 200 Assigned Auckland International Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned Chemplast Sanmar Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 10200 Affirmed Multitex Filtration Engineers Non-FB Fac IND A3 525 Affirmed S. Narendra FB WC limit IND A3 267.5 Affirmed Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1050 Assigned SRS Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 4750 Downgraded from IND A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Upper Tier 2 IND AA+ 3070 Outlook subordinated debt Axis Bank Perpetual Tier 1 debt IND AA+ 2140 Outlook programme Axis Bank Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 37000 Outlook subordinated debt Axis Bank Basel-III compliant IND AAA 30000 Outlook Tier 2 bonds Southern Electricity Supply Non-FB limit IND A4+ /RWE 650 Outstanding Company Of Odisha Ltd'S (Southco) Southern Electricity Supply Non-FB limits Provisional I700 Assigned Company Of Odisha Ltd'S A4+/RWE (Southco) Southern Electricity Supply Non-FB limit Provisional I70 Outstanding Company Of Odisha Ltd'S A4+/RWE (Southco) Ashok Bricks TL IND BB+ 100 Assigned Ashok Bricks FB limit IND BBB+ 140 Assigned Auckland International FB Fac IND BB+ 82.5 Outlook Chemplast Sanmar Long-TL IND BBB+ 3863 Affirmed Chemplast Sanmar FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1080 Affirmed IFMR Capital Series A2 PTCs IND B+ 22.6 Assigned IFMR Capital Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND BBB+ 254.2 Assigned Institute Of Management Studies TL IND A+ 917.92 Outstanding Institute Of Management Studies WC limits IND A+/A1+ 445 Outstanding Multitex Filtration Engineers FB limits IND BBB- 140 Affirmed Pragati Milk Products Long-TL IND BBB- 105.8 Upgraded from IND BB+ Sandwoods Infratech Long-TL IND BB 304.3 Affirmed Sandwoods Infratech Long-TL Provisional I217.2 Withdrawn BB Sandwoods Infratech Long-TL Provisional I150 Assigned BB Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 150 Assigned Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB+ 120 Assigned Srs Ltd TL IND BB+ 100 Downgraded from IND A- Srs Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 3500 Downgraded from IND A- Srs Ltd Term Deposit Programme IND tB 2250 Downgraded from IND tA Standard Loan Trust - XXVI Liquidity facility (LF) Provisional I10.6 Outlook AAA Standard Loan Trust - XXVI Second loss credit Provisional I53 Outlook facility (SLCF) BBB Statcon Power Controls TL IND BBB 20.33 Affirmed Statcon Power Controls FB limits IND BBB/A2 144.5 Affirmed Statcon Power Controls Non-FB Fac IND BBB/A2 210.2 Affirmed Statcon Power Controls WC limits Provisional I57.5 Withdrawn BBB / ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.