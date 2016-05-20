May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (I) Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
N Swarna Electricals & Proposed non-FB WC IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Contractors limits Provisional
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCDs IND A+ 5000 Assigned
City Union Bank LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
City Union Bank Lower Tier 2 IND A+ 100 Affirmed
subordinated debt
programme
(reduced from INR400m due to maturity)
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCDs IND A+ 3000 Affirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Lower Tier II IND A+ 2500 Affirmed
subordinated debt
N Swarna Electricals & LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Contractors
N Swarna Electricals & Proposed FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned
Contractors Provisional
Shyam & Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Shyam & Company FB limits IND B+ 150 Assigned
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND B- 100 Assigned
Provisional
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND B- 20 Assigned
Provisional
Subir Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Upgraded from
IND B-
Subir Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 90 Upgraded from
IND B-
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ 70 Assigned
IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
