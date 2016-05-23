May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
May 20, 2016.
Automark Tecnologies (I) Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A3 140 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Hombale Constructions & Estates Non-FB Fac IND A3 950 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt Non-FB Fac IND A4 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Composites Pvt Ltd LT IND BB - Assigned
Allied Fibre Industries TL IND D 368 Assigned
Allied Fibre Industries FB limits IND D 29 Assigned
Automark Tecnologies (I) Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BBB- / 48 Assigned
IND A3
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 60000 Assigned
(increased from INR40bn)
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT unsecured IND AAA 10000 Assigned
subordinated debt
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 250000 Assigned
Balaji Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT IND BB - Upgraded from
IND BB-
Dayana Polyplast Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 135.7 Assigned
Dayana Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ / 75 Assigned
IND A4
Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 120 Assigned
IND A4+
Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 20 Assigned
IND A4+
Hombale Constructions & Estates FB Fac IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A 700 Affirmed
Producers Federation
(increased from INR700m)
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 1053.32 Assigned
Xxxvii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 43.89 Assigned
Xxxvii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 19.2 Assigned
Xxxvii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 87.78 Assigned
Xxxvii facility
Mm Trust Mar 16 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 266.3 Assigned
Rajendra Singh Kiledar LT Issuer IND BBB- - Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Saraya Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND D 275 Assigned
Saraya Industries Ltd TL IND D 355.85 Assigned
Saraya Industries Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 126 Assigned
Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / 100 Affirmed
(increased from INR87.50m) IND A4+
Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt FB Fac IND B+ 50 Assigned
