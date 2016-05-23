May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automark Tecnologies (I) Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A3 140 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Hombale Constructions & Estates Non-FB Fac IND A3 950 Assigned Pvt Ltd Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt Non-FB Fac IND A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd LT IND BB - Assigned Allied Fibre Industries TL IND D 368 Assigned Allied Fibre Industries FB limits IND D 29 Assigned Automark Tecnologies (I) Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BBB- / 48 Assigned IND A3 Bajaj Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 60000 Assigned (increased from INR40bn) Bajaj Finance Ltd LT unsecured IND AAA 10000 Assigned subordinated debt Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 250000 Assigned Balaji Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT IND BB - Upgraded from IND BB- Dayana Polyplast Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 135.7 Assigned Dayana Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ / 75 Assigned IND A4 Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 120 Assigned IND A4+ Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 20 Assigned IND A4+ Hombale Constructions & Estates FB Fac IND BBB- 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A 700 Affirmed Producers Federation (increased from INR700m) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 1053.32 Assigned Xxxvii Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 43.89 Assigned Xxxvii Mfl Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 19.2 Assigned Xxxvii Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 87.78 Assigned Xxxvii facility Mm Trust Mar 16 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 266.3 Assigned Rajendra Singh Kiledar LT Issuer IND BBB- - Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Saraya Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND D 275 Assigned Saraya Industries Ltd TL IND D 355.85 Assigned Saraya Industries Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 126 Assigned Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / 100 Affirmed (increased from INR87.50m) IND A4+ Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt FB Fac IND B+ 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)