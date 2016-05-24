May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Bhansali Engineering Polymers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1500 Affirmed Ltd Fino Paytech Ltd BG facility: ST IND A2 50 Rating placed on RWN Fino Paytech Ltd various non-FB Fac: ST IND A2 100 Rating placed on RWN Fino Paytech Ltd LOC facility: ST IND A2 100 Rating placed on RWN Fino Paytech Ltd TL IND A2 248.4 Rating placed on RWN (reduced from INR275m) Heg Ltd CP programme* IND A1 2300 Downgraded from IND A1+ Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints non-FB limits IND A3+ 20.7 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd LT debt IND AA+ 36200 Assigned (reduced from INR41.5bn) Adani Transmission Ltd senior TL IND AA+ 20500 Assigned Adani Transmission Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 13300 Assigned Bhansali Engineering Polymers FB WC limit IND BB+ 600 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB Di-An-Are Exports FB WC limits IND BB- / 120 Assigned IND A4+ Di-An-Are Exports FB limit IND BB- / 30 Assigned IND A4+ Fino Paytech Ltd CC facility: LT IND BBB 900 Rating placed on RWN Fino Paytech Ltd WC demand loan IND BBB 500 Rating placed on RWN Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd unsecured loans IND A- 1000 Assigned Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd CC Fac IND A- 1650 AFfirmed (increased from INR800m) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd TL IND A- / 6440.55 AFfirmed (increased from INR5,194.4m) IND A2+ Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd non-FBL IND A- / 9776 AFfirmed (increased from INR5,392.9m) IND A2+ Heg Ltd long-TL IND A 2371.2 Downgraded from IND A+ (increased from INR1,896.5m) Heg Ltd FB WC Fac IND A / 6550 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A+ / IND A1+ (reduced from INR8,250m) Heg Ltd NFB WC IND A / 2600 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A+ / IND A1+ (reduced from INR3,100m) Karnataka State Financial bond issue IND AA-(SO) 3000 Affirmed Corporation (outstanding INR0.674bn) Karnataka State Financial bond issue IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed Corporation Prins Polytech Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 34.5 Assigned Prins Polytech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 22.5 Assigned IND A4 Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints TL IND BBB 424 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR493m) Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints FB limits IND BBB 750 Affirmed Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)