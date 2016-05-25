May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Falcon Marine Exports Ltd FB limits IND A1 1330 Assigned Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 305 Assigned Falcon Marine Exports Ltd FB limits IND A1 65 Assigned Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 550 Affirmed (increased from INR275.0m) Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Provisional 25 Affirmed IND A3 Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit Provisional 500 Affirmed IND A3 Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 2300 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Innovare Labs Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Innovare Labs Pvt Ltd TL limit Provisional 500 Assigned IND BB Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limit (reduced IND BBB- / 170 Affirmed from INR174.0m) IND A3 Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND A+/IND A1+ 50 Affirmed Mysore Bellary Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 4710 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 4 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 108 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 4 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 5.7 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 4 Second loan credit IND BBB (SO) 31.4 Affirmed facility Swami Yoganand Charitable Trust TL IND D 49.5 Assigned Swami Yoganand Charitable Trust WC facility IND D 30 Assigned Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd Senior project TL IND A- 1469.8 Affirmed Uttarakhand Seeds & Tarai FB WC Fac IND A- 100 Assigned Development Corporation Ltd Uttarakhand Seeds & Tarai FB WC Fac IND A- 400 Downgraded Development Corporation Ltd from IND A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)