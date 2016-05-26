May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 150 Assigned Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd Forward contract limits IND A3 4.8 Assigned Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 400 Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Mallikarjun Construction Non-FB limits IND A4 70 Assigned Company Ricoh India Ltd CP programme IND A1+/RWN 3000 Withdrawn RGTL Industries Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3+ 10 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special Proposed NCDs Provisional 2000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd IND AA+ Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 85.5 Assigned Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 300 Assigned IND A3 Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 75 Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd LT debt IND AAA 10000 Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd LT debt IND AAA 30000 Assigned (increased from INR20bn) IL&FS Financial Services Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 9000 Assigned subordinated debt Indo Farm Equipment Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB Indo Farm Equipment Ltd TL IND BBB 138.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB Indo Farm Equipment Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BBB 750 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB / IND IND A3+ (suspended) A3+ Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB 50 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB / IND IND A3+ (suspended) A3+ Mallikarjun Construction LT Issuer Rating IND B- - Assigned Company Mallikarjun Construction FB limits IND B- 30 Assigned Company MM Trust Mar 15 II Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 630.1 Affirmed Motherson Auto Ltd TL IND BBB 1250 Withdrawn RGTL Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB RGTL Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 312.9 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB RGTL Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 800 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB/ IND IND A3+ A3+ (suspended) Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded from IND AA- Ricoh India Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 2000 Downgraded from IND AA- Shri K. K. Jain Educational TL IND BB+ 120.4 Assigned Trust Shri K. K. Jain Educational WC facility IND BB+ 100 Assigned Trust Sriram Compounds LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Sriram Compounds FB limits IND BBB- 25 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Sriram Compounds Non-FB limits IND BBB- 35 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.