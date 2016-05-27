May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aps Power Tech (I) Pvt Ltd non-fund-limits IND A4 60 Downgraded
from IND A4+
(reduced from INR71m)
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A3+ 1400 Assigned
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd proposed non-FB limits IND A3+ 2450 Assigned
Digiflic Controls (I) Pvt Ltd BG IND A4 40 Assigned
Weavette Texstyles Ltd non-FB WC facility IND A3 1300 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aps Power Tech (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 9 Downgraded
IND A4 from IND BB- /
IND A4+
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 3301.5 Assigned
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 800 Assigned
IND A3+
Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd proposed FB limits IND BBB / 100 Assigned
IND A3+
Digiflic Controls (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 16.79 Assigned
Digiflic Controls (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned
Essos Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 199.4 Assigned
Essos Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs: IND BB(SO) 24 Assigned
assigned 'Provisional
Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd senior, listed, rated, IND AAA(SO) 26100 Assigned
redeemable, secured,
rupee NCDs
(INR25.44bn outstanding as on 20 May 2016)
Srs Ltd TL IND D 1000 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Srs Ltd FB WC limits IND D 3500 Downgraded
from IND BB+ /
IND A4+
Srs Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 4750 Downgraded
from IND A4+
Srs Ltd term deposit IND tD 2250 Downgraded
from IND tB
Weavette Texstyles Ltd TL IND BBB- 600 Withdrawn
Weavette Texstyles Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)