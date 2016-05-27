May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aps Power Tech (I) Pvt Ltd non-fund-limits IND A4 60 Downgraded from IND A4+ (reduced from INR71m) Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A3+ 1400 Assigned Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd proposed non-FB limits IND A3+ 2450 Assigned Digiflic Controls (I) Pvt Ltd BG IND A4 40 Assigned Weavette Texstyles Ltd non-FB WC facility IND A3 1300 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aps Power Tech (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 9 Downgraded IND A4 from IND BB- / IND A4+ Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 3301.5 Assigned Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 800 Assigned IND A3+ Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd proposed FB limits IND BBB / 100 Assigned IND A3+ Digiflic Controls (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 16.79 Assigned Digiflic Controls (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned Essos Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 199.4 Assigned Essos Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs: IND BB(SO) 24 Assigned assigned 'Provisional Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd senior, listed, rated, IND AAA(SO) 26100 Assigned redeemable, secured, rupee NCDs (INR25.44bn outstanding as on 20 May 2016) Srs Ltd TL IND D 1000 Downgraded from IND BB+ Srs Ltd FB WC limits IND D 3500 Downgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ Srs Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 4750 Downgraded from IND A4+ Srs Ltd term deposit IND tD 2250 Downgraded from IND tB Weavette Texstyles Ltd TL IND BBB- 600 Withdrawn Weavette Texstyles Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)