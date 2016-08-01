Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A3 (SO) 400 Assigned
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A3 600 Assigned
M/S Sanjay Agrawal Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 600 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Mumbai International Airport Proposed CP IND A1 1000 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Prism Cement Ltd CP programme IND A1 2000 Affirmed
Prism Cement Ltd Secured short-TL IND A1 1100 Withdrawn
Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short-TL IND A1 3000 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,800m)
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Outstanding
Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 80000 Outstanding
Uflex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 3100 Affirmed
Uflex Ltd LOC limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Affirmed
gooptionally
convertible debentures
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Medium-term debt IND tAA 10000 Outstanding
programme - public
deposit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BBB- (SO) / 200 Assigned
IND A3 (SO)
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt FB CC facility IND BBB- / 350 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
M/S Sanjay Agrawal LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
M/S Sanjay Agrawal FB WC limits IND BB 40 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 42310 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND A+ 2500 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND A+ 5900 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 18000 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loan IND A+ (SO) 24520 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans against IND A+ (SO) 6500 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd real estate deposits
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D (suspended) Migrated from
IND D
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D (suspended)250 Migrated from
IND D
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D (suspended)150 Migrated from
IND D
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd TL IND D (suspended)175.6 Migrated from
IND D
Prism Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Prism Cement Ltd TL IND A- 8500 Affirmed
(reduced from INR10,780m)
Prism Cement Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 4650 Affirmed
(increased from INR4,400m)
Prism Cement Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- 3850 Affirmed
(increased from INR3,110m)
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1500 Affirmed
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Affirmed
Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Affirmed
Prism Cement Ltd term deposit Programme IND A- 1000 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,000m)
Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured NCDs IND A- 150 Withdrawn
Prism Cement Ltd Secured NCDs IND A- 650 Withdrawn
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Outstanding
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Non-FB Bk limits IND AA 70000 Outstanding
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk loan IND AA 20000 Outstanding
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT bond programme IND AA 170000 Outstanding
Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA/ IND A1+ 45000 Assigned
Uflex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 9535 Affirmed
(increased from INR4,576m)
Uflex Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 2900 Affirmed
Visakha Trades LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Downgraded
from IND BB-
Visakha Trades LT loans IND B+ 3.25 Downgraded
from IND BB-
(reduced from INR14m)
Visakha Trades FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 40 Downgraded
from IND BB- /
IND A4+
(increased from INR30m)
Visakha Trades Non-FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 20 Downgraded
from IND BB- /
IND A4+
(increased from INR15m)
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND D 510 Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 260 Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL IND D 285.4 Migrated from
(suspended) IND D
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)