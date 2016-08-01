Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A3 (SO) 400 Assigned Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A3 600 Assigned M/S Sanjay Agrawal Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 600 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Mumbai International Airport Proposed CP IND A1 1000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Prism Cement Ltd CP programme IND A1 2000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd Secured short-TL IND A1 1100 Withdrawn Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short-TL IND A1 3000 Affirmed (increased from INR1,800m) Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Outstanding Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 80000 Outstanding Uflex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 3100 Affirmed Uflex Ltd LOC limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Affirmed gooptionally convertible debentures MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Steel Authority Of India Ltd Medium-term debt IND tAA 10000 Outstanding programme - public deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BBB- (SO) / 200 Assigned IND A3 (SO) Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt FB CC facility IND BBB- / 350 Assigned Ltd IND A3 M/S Sanjay Agrawal LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB M/S Sanjay Agrawal FB WC limits IND BB 40 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 42310 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND A+ 2500 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND A+ 5900 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 18000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loan IND A+ (SO) 24520 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans against IND A+ (SO) 6500 Outstanding Pvt Ltd real estate deposits Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D (suspended) Migrated from IND D Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D (suspended)250 Migrated from IND D Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D (suspended)150 Migrated from IND D Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd TL IND D (suspended)175.6 Migrated from IND D Prism Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd TL IND A- 8500 Affirmed (reduced from INR10,780m) Prism Cement Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 4650 Affirmed (increased from INR4,400m) Prism Cement Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- 3850 Affirmed (increased from INR3,110m) Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1500 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD IND A- 1000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd term deposit Programme IND A- 1000 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,000m) Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured NCDs IND A- 150 Withdrawn Prism Cement Ltd Secured NCDs IND A- 650 Withdrawn Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Outstanding Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Non-FB Bk limits IND AA 70000 Outstanding Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk loan IND AA 20000 Outstanding Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT bond programme IND AA 170000 Outstanding Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA/ IND A1+ 45000 Assigned Uflex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 9535 Affirmed (increased from INR4,576m) Uflex Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 2900 Affirmed Visakha Trades LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Downgraded from IND BB- Visakha Trades LT loans IND B+ 3.25 Downgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR14m) Visakha Trades FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 40 Downgraded from IND BB- / IND A4+ (increased from INR30m) Visakha Trades Non-FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 20 Downgraded from IND BB- / IND A4+ (increased from INR15m) Yashasvi Yarns Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND D 510 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Yashasvi Yarns Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 260 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL IND D 285.4 Migrated from (suspended) IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)