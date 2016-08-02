Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special CP IND A1+ 30000 Outlook Stable
Economic Zone
Ajay Plastic Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31 Assigned
Granules India NFB WC limits IND A1+ 955.8 Affirmed
Indian Bank CDs IND A1+ 85000 Affirmed
Kaar Technologies Non-FB WC limits IND A3 55 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A3
Majestic Exports Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 3.5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Rewinder Techno Electricals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
SK Wheels Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 60 Assigned
Steel & Metal Tubes Non-FB limits IND A4+ 130 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special NCD IND AA+ 10000 Outlook Stable
Economic Zone
Adani Ports And Special NCD IND AA+ 2520 Outlook Stable
Economic Zone
Adani Ports And Special NCD IND AA+ 2000 Outlook Stable
Economic Zone
Adani Ports And Special NCD Provisional IND 2480 Outlook Stable
Economic Zone AA+
Ajay Plastic Industries FB Fac IND BB- 45 Assigned
B. L. Agro Oils TL IND BBB 770 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB
B. L. Agro Oils FB WC limits IND BBB / A3 2750 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB/A3
Dena Bank LT Issuer IND AA- - Outlook Stable
Granules India Long-TL outstanding IND A+ 1817.4 Affirmed
Granules India FB WC limits IND A+/A1+ 3080.9 Affirmed
Granules India FB WC limits IND A+/A1+ 1005 Assigned
Graviti Pharmaceuticals TL IND A- 1600 Affirmed
Imperial Readymade Garments FB WC limits IND 100 Migrated from
Factory C/A4(suspended) IND D/A4
Imperial Readymade Garments Non-FB WC limits IND 35 Migrated from
Factory C/A4(suspended) IND D/A4
Imperial Readymade Garments Long-TL IND D(suspended) 53.18 Migrated from
Factory IND D
Indian Bank LT Issuer IND AA+ - Outlook Stable
Kaar Technologies TL IND BBB- 4.7 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB-
Kaar Technologies FB WC limits IND 232.5 Migrated from
BBB-(suspended) IND BBB-
Kaytee Corporation WC TL IND B+ 25 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
Kaytee Corporation FB WC limit IND B+/A4 222 Migrated from
IND B+ / A4+
Kaytee Corporation Non-FB WC limit IND B+/A4 10 Migrated from
IND B+ / A4+
Majestic Exports FB WC limits IND BB- / A4+ 140 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-/A4+
Majestic Exports TL IND 29.3 Migrated from
BB-(suspended) IND BB-
Pkp Feed Mills FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 57 Migrated from
IND D
Pkp Feed Mills TL IND D(suspended) 112.9 Migrated from
IND D
Rewinder Techno Electricals FB limits IND BB-/ A4+ 35 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB- / IND
A4+
Siddhardha Constructions LT Issuer IND BBB- - Downgraded
from IND BBB
Sk Wheels TL IND BBB- 318 Upgraded from
BB+
Sk Wheels TL Provisional IND 130 Assigned
BBB-
Sk Wheels FB WC Fac Provisional IND 70 Upgraded from
BBB- Provisional
IND BB+
Steel & Metal Tubes FB limits IND BB+/ A4+ 90 Assigned
Sun Infrastructure TL IND BB+ 980 Withdrawn
Uco Bank LT Issuer IND AA- - Downgraded
from IND AA
United Bank Of India Additional Tier-1 (AT1)IND BBB 2000 Downgraded
from IND A-
Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II bond IND A- 6000 Affirmed
Vijaya Bank LT Issuer IND AA- 6500 Affirmed
Yashoda Healthcare Services TL IND A+ 906.7 Upgraded from
IND A
Yashoda Super Speciality TL Fac IND BBB+ 303.6 Affirmed
Hospital
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
