Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP IND A1+ 30000 Outlook Stable Economic Zone Ajay Plastic Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31 Assigned Granules India NFB WC limits IND A1+ 955.8 Affirmed Indian Bank CDs IND A1+ 85000 Affirmed Kaar Technologies Non-FB WC limits IND A3 55 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3 Majestic Exports Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 3.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Rewinder Techno Electricals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ SK Wheels Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 60 Assigned Steel & Metal Tubes Non-FB limits IND A4+ 130 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD IND AA+ 10000 Outlook Stable Economic Zone Adani Ports And Special NCD IND AA+ 2520 Outlook Stable Economic Zone Adani Ports And Special NCD IND AA+ 2000 Outlook Stable Economic Zone Adani Ports And Special NCD Provisional IND 2480 Outlook Stable Economic Zone AA+ Ajay Plastic Industries FB Fac IND BB- 45 Assigned B. L. Agro Oils TL IND BBB 770 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB B. L. Agro Oils FB WC limits IND BBB / A3 2750 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB/A3 Dena Bank LT Issuer IND AA- - Outlook Stable Granules India Long-TL outstanding IND A+ 1817.4 Affirmed Granules India FB WC limits IND A+/A1+ 3080.9 Affirmed Granules India FB WC limits IND A+/A1+ 1005 Assigned Graviti Pharmaceuticals TL IND A- 1600 Affirmed Imperial Readymade Garments FB WC limits IND 100 Migrated from Factory C/A4(suspended) IND D/A4 Imperial Readymade Garments Non-FB WC limits IND 35 Migrated from Factory C/A4(suspended) IND D/A4 Imperial Readymade Garments Long-TL IND D(suspended) 53.18 Migrated from Factory IND D Indian Bank LT Issuer IND AA+ - Outlook Stable Kaar Technologies TL IND BBB- 4.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Kaar Technologies FB WC limits IND 232.5 Migrated from BBB-(suspended) IND BBB- Kaytee Corporation WC TL IND B+ 25 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Kaytee Corporation FB WC limit IND B+/A4 222 Migrated from IND B+ / A4+ Kaytee Corporation Non-FB WC limit IND B+/A4 10 Migrated from IND B+ / A4+ Majestic Exports FB WC limits IND BB- / A4+ 140 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/A4+ Majestic Exports TL IND 29.3 Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB- Pkp Feed Mills FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 57 Migrated from IND D Pkp Feed Mills TL IND D(suspended) 112.9 Migrated from IND D Rewinder Techno Electricals FB limits IND BB-/ A4+ 35 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- / IND A4+ Siddhardha Constructions LT Issuer IND BBB- - Downgraded from IND BBB Sk Wheels TL IND BBB- 318 Upgraded from BB+ Sk Wheels TL Provisional IND 130 Assigned BBB- Sk Wheels FB WC Fac Provisional IND 70 Upgraded from BBB- Provisional IND BB+ Steel & Metal Tubes FB limits IND BB+/ A4+ 90 Assigned Sun Infrastructure TL IND BB+ 980 Withdrawn Uco Bank LT Issuer IND AA- - Downgraded from IND AA United Bank Of India Additional Tier-1 (AT1)IND BBB 2000 Downgraded from IND A- Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II bond IND A- 6000 Affirmed Vijaya Bank LT Issuer IND AA- 6500 Affirmed Yashoda Healthcare Services TL IND A+ 906.7 Upgraded from IND A Yashoda Super Speciality TL Fac IND BBB+ 303.6 Affirmed Hospital ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)