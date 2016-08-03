Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Gawar Construction Ltd CP IND A1 500 Assigned
Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1800 placed on RWE
Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2+ 125 placed on RWE
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3+ 250 Withdrawn
Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 1250 Affirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series II - 2008 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 1290 Assigned
Corporation.
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series III - 2008 bondsIND A(SO)/RWE 1000 Assigned
Corporation.
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series IV - 2009 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 1210 Assigned
Corporation.
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series V - 2012 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 2000 Assigned
Corporation.
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series VI - 2013 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 3200 Assigned
Corporation.
Andhra Pradesh State Financial secured overdraft IND BBB+/RWE 250 Assigned
Corporation.
Andhra Pradesh State Financial TL IND BBB+/RWE 4000 Assigned
Corporation.
(part of INR5bn term loan)
Andhra Pradesh State Financial TL IND BBB+/RWE 1000 Assigned
Corporation.
(part of INR5bn term loan)
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 60000 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT unsecured IND AAA 20000 Assigned
subordinated debt
(increased from INR10bn)
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 250000 Assigned
Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ 1773.5 Assigned
Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ 726.5 Assigned
Gail Gas Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ IND 70000 Assigned
A1+(SO)
Gvns Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BB 360 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
(outstanding INR334.93m)
Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 2100 placed on RWE
Ushdev International Ltd. TL IND D 500 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ushdev International Ltd. FB WC limits IND D 4500 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ushdev International Ltd. NFB WC limits IND D 20000 Downgraded
from IND A2
Ushdev International Ltd. FB WC limits IND D 500 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ushdev International Ltd. TL 2000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 2150 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,840m)
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 107.6 Affirmed
(increased from INR112.83m)
Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BBB 368.1 Withdrawn
Ltd
Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A2 575 Affirmed
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
