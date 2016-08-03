Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd CP IND A1 500 Assigned Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1800 placed on RWE Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2+ 125 placed on RWE Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3+ 250 Withdrawn Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 1250 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series II - 2008 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 1290 Assigned Corporation. Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series III - 2008 bondsIND A(SO)/RWE 1000 Assigned Corporation. Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series IV - 2009 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 1210 Assigned Corporation. Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series V - 2012 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 2000 Assigned Corporation. Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series VI - 2013 bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 3200 Assigned Corporation. Andhra Pradesh State Financial secured overdraft IND BBB+/RWE 250 Assigned Corporation. Andhra Pradesh State Financial TL IND BBB+/RWE 4000 Assigned Corporation. (part of INR5bn term loan) Andhra Pradesh State Financial TL IND BBB+/RWE 1000 Assigned Corporation. (part of INR5bn term loan) Bajaj Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 60000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd LT unsecured IND AAA 20000 Assigned subordinated debt (increased from INR10bn) Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 250000 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ 1773.5 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ 726.5 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ IND 70000 Assigned A1+(SO) Gvns Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BB 360 Downgraded from IND BBB- (outstanding INR334.93m) Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 2100 placed on RWE Ushdev International Ltd. TL IND D 500 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ushdev International Ltd. FB WC limits IND D 4500 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ushdev International Ltd. NFB WC limits IND D 20000 Downgraded from IND A2 Ushdev International Ltd. FB WC limits IND D 500 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ushdev International Ltd. TL 2000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 2150 Affirmed (increased from INR1,840m) Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 107.6 Affirmed (increased from INR112.83m) Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BBB 368.1 Withdrawn Ltd Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A2 575 Affirmed Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.