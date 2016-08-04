Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Non-FB WC limits IND A1 100 Affirmed
India Ltd
The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
UFJ, Ltd
The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Certificates of IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed
UFJ, Ltd deposit programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Can Fin Homes Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured redeemable IND AAA 50000 Affirmed
(increased from INR25bn) NCD
Can Fin Homes Ltd Lower tier II Sub. IND AAA 3000 Affirmed
Debt Programme
Kotkapura Muktsar Tollways Pvt Senior project Bk IND D 750 Downgraded
Ltd loans from IND BB+
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
India Ltd
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts FB WC limits IND A 600 Affirmed
India Ltd
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 683.5 Affirmed
India Ltd
(reduced from INR2,995.8m)
NHPC Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Affirmed
NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Affirmed
NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Affirmed
NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Affirmed
NHPC Ltd Non-convertible IND AAA 10000 Affirmed
tax-free bonds
NHPC Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA 16000 Affirmed
programme
NHPC Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA 14750 Affirmed
programme
NHPC Ltd Bonds IND AAA 1710 Affirmed
NHPC Ltd Bond programme IND AAA 9000 Affirmed
NHPC Ltd WC loans IND AAA / 1550 Affirmed
IND A1+
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Proposed NCDs IND AA+ 40000 Assigned
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
