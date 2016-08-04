Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Non-FB WC limits IND A1 100 Affirmed India Ltd The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed UFJ, Ltd The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Certificates of IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed UFJ, Ltd deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Can Fin Homes Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured redeemable IND AAA 50000 Affirmed (increased from INR25bn) NCD Can Fin Homes Ltd Lower tier II Sub. IND AAA 3000 Affirmed Debt Programme Kotkapura Muktsar Tollways Pvt Senior project Bk IND D 750 Downgraded Ltd loans from IND BB+ Mahindra Holidays & Resorts LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts FB WC limits IND A 600 Affirmed India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 683.5 Affirmed India Ltd (reduced from INR2,995.8m) NHPC Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd Non-convertible IND AAA 10000 Affirmed tax-free bonds NHPC Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA 16000 Affirmed programme NHPC Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA 14750 Affirmed programme NHPC Ltd Bonds IND AAA 1710 Affirmed NHPC Ltd Bond programme IND AAA 9000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd WC loans IND AAA / 1550 Affirmed IND A1+ Shriram Transport Finance Co. Proposed NCDs IND AA+ 40000 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)