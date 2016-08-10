Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Rites Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1+ 5100 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB 209.2 Assigned
Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Gmr Hyderabad International Bk loans IND AA- 13172.7 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd IND A-
Gmr Hyderabad International FB Fac IND AA- 550 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd IND A-
Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac IND AA- 750 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd IND A-
Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac (increased IND AA- 750 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd from INR690m) IND A-
Kineta Global Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+500 Assigned
Kopargaon Ahmednagar Tollways senior project Bk loan IND D 1560 Downgraded
Phase 1 Pvt Ltd'S from IND BB-
Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+550 Affirmed
Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+300 Affirmed
Kundan International Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+450 Assigned
Kundan International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+1250 Assigned
Kundan Rice Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+450 downgraded
from IND BBB-
/ IND A3
(reduced from INR1,000m)
Kundan Rice Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+500 downgraded
from IND BBB-
/ IND A3
(reduced from INR1,500m)
Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 2342.1 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Shreepati Jewels TL IND D 469.2 Assigned
Shreepati Jewels FB WC limits IND D 47.5 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
