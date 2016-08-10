Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rites Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1+ 5100 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB 209.2 Assigned Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 80 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Bk loans IND AA- 13172.7 Upgraded from Airport Ltd IND A- Gmr Hyderabad International FB Fac IND AA- 550 Upgraded from Airport Ltd IND A- Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac IND AA- 750 Upgraded from Airport Ltd IND A- Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac (increased IND AA- 750 Upgraded from Airport Ltd from INR690m) IND A- Kineta Global Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+500 Assigned Kopargaon Ahmednagar Tollways senior project Bk loan IND D 1560 Downgraded Phase 1 Pvt Ltd'S from IND BB- Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+550 Affirmed Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+300 Affirmed Kundan International Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+450 Assigned Kundan International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+1250 Assigned Kundan Rice Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+450 downgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 (reduced from INR1,000m) Kundan Rice Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+500 downgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 (reduced from INR1,500m) Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 2342.1 Downgraded from IND BBB- Shreepati Jewels TL IND D 469.2 Assigned Shreepati Jewels FB WC limits IND D 47.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)